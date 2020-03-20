Shenandoah University has canceled the remainder of its spring sports season.
One week after placing all athletic activities on a two-week suspension in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, SU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bridget Lyons announced on Friday the cancellation of the remainder of university's spring sports calendar.
Friday’s announcement was made in tandem with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s decision to cancel all regular-season conference games and spring sports championships. The ODAC had previously placed an indefinite suspension on the league’s spring competition last week.
According to a statement from the ODAC, Friday’s announcement to cancel the rest of the league’s 2019-20 athletic campaign came after a unanimous vote from the conference’s President’s Council and Board of Directors. Each member school still maintains autonomy over practices and non-conference competition, according to the statement.
“From the conference standpoint I really certainly commend my colleagues in making sure that we explored every option before making the decision that was made today, which was approved by all the presidents as well,” Lyons said on Friday evening. “When we met last Friday, we felt we’d made a good decision and as you know, things are changing on a pretty rapid basis right now. We decided to give it the week, meet again this Friday and then certainly schools are in a variety of places right now.”
Lyons added that the weight of Friday’s decision and the impact it would have on student-athletes at SU and in the rest of the conference warranted the extended look that school administrators gave the situation over the past week.
Lyons said administrators from all of the ODAC schools kept in regular contact throughout the last week, and a document was established where schools could update their current situations and the responses they had taken to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Shenandoah, like many other schools, has moved all classes to online-only for the remainder of the spring semester.
“It was really helpful to know where everybody else was at, but this morning we kind of knew our path was pretty clear,” Lyons said. “But again, I appreciate taking the time to make sure that we were able to think everything through before reaching it.”
When discussing last week’s decision to suspend Shenandoah’s athletic activities, Lyons said she was encouraged by conversations with other ODAC members that never progressed to the point where a full cancellation of the spring season was mentioned.
The ODAC’s statement on Friday said the decision to cancel the spring season “did not come lightly.”
“The conference had remained hopeful for competition to resume this spring,” the statement read, “but due to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, the ODAC is prioritizing the health and well-being of not only those in ODAC and member school circles, but respective local communities by encouraging social distancing.”
Lyons said Shenandoah would seek ways to recognize the school’s spring student-athletes and keep them — and fans — engaged during the sports standstill. Earlier this week, the university unveiled the Shenandoah Super Fan social media campaign, and Lyons added that the school’s athletic department would continue to roll out its senior highlights.
“We’ve talked about doing perhaps some things remotely,” Lyons said. “In April we have Division III Week, so we’ve talked about how can we maybe do that remotely with our student-athletes and do some fun things in that regard to keep engaged. Obviously our coaches are really good about staying in touch with our athletes regarding academics and registration, etc., so that’s another piece as well.
"And again, I think we’ll try to see what creative things we can come up with to honor our seniors, have events, whether they’re remote or if perhaps somewhere in the future we can do something for our seniors over the summer. I think the big thing is to keep in touch with that group, check in with them, make sure they’re doing OK in all areas of their lives because certainly even though they’re not on campus, the caring and concern doesn’t stop.
“Everything we have done has been out of an abundance of care for our students,” Lyons added, “and we look forward to, from an athletic standpoint, to now focus in on the fall and doing whatever we can to support our students.”
