Brian Tompkins, a 47-year-old from Stephens City, admits he was a little skeptical about maintaining his level of fitness when Shenandoah.Fit in Winchester announced in March it would be transitioning to online classes due to COVID-19.
Shenandoah.Fit quickly showed the civics and economics teacher at River Bend Middle School in Sterling they’ve got a pretty good handle on what it means to instruct and coach through the Zoom app.
“I was saying, ‘It’s not going to be the same,” Tompkins said. “And you know what, I’m getting my butt kicked here after some of those workouts.
“I’m doing these face-to-face classes with my students [with Zoom]. Our workout coaches have been much better at it than I have been doing with it.”
Because of COVID-19, recreational facilities have been forced to get creative. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all of Virginia’s fitness centers to be closed on March 23. Beginning today, exercise facilities not in the Northern Virginia area are permitted to hold outdoor activities, but exercising indoors is still banned. (Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County are not considered part of the Northern Virginia area.)
The doors to fitness centers might be closed, but people like Tompkins — who does four or five classes a week — are still getting their fill of instructional indoor exercise. Places like Shenandoah.Fit — which operates as an indoor fitness operation year-round — are doing whatever they can to make sure that’s the case.
Shawn Rider, the 31-year-old owner of the Millwood Avenue business, said Shenandoah.Fit was already working on a transition plan even before Northam’s March 23 decree.
Shenandoah.Fit closed its doors on March 17 so its five full-time fitness professional coaches — including Rider — could instruct the organization’s approximately 150 members online through Zoom. Shenandoah.Fit currently offers four live sessions per day (5:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m.) as well as a recording of its 5:30 a.m. class that its members can view anytime on the company’s private Facebook group page.
Rider said each workout lasts about 40 minutes. The workout routines for each day are decided on in advance, but coaches for each session tailor the workouts to the members’ goals and levels.
Tompkins — who has been a member since early 2019 — said he’s grateful that Shenandoah.Fit reacted so quickly, noting that the fitness organizations some of his friends go to in Loudoun County didn’t implement Zoom workouts until two to four weeks after Shenandoah.Fit started them.
Rider said Shenandoah.Fit views itself as a “relationship-based health and wellness fitness center” that places significant emphasis on coach-member contact, as members have access to these coaches inside and outside the gym year-round.
People are at home more than ever because of COVID-19 — and closer to their beds, couches, refrigerators and cupboards more than ever — and Rider feels having a live performance coach to encourage and motivate can help people avoid pitfalls. The coaches make sure their members work hard, but not too hard.
“[Zoom has] really been able to hold our clients accountable for moving their bodies,” Rider said. “It’s been a way to focus on maintaining health during a stressful, historic event. The best way to combat stress is to move your body to release the stress, and also control the intensity of your workouts.
“Now that people don’t have the gym, i think they’re realizing how important it is to be held accountable and have guidance and support from a professional. What we really focus on is making sure people aren’t overdoing it at home, and that’s where the coaching aspect comes into play.”
Rider said some of the gym’s members opt for the convenience of the recorded workouts that allow them to work out at a time that’s best for them. But people like Rachel Ohlrogge, 26, of Stephenson enjoy the live sessions because of the immediate feedback and the chance to share the experience with fellow gym members.
“It keeps you a little bit more accountable,” said Ohlrogge, a member for two years and eight months. “It also helps to see other people’s faces [on Zoom], seeing people we usually work out alongside with. That’s great, too.”
Rider said all members have personal contact with a coach. Ohlrogge said Shenandoah.Fit’s head coach, Jerod Gordon, contacts her and her husband once a week to check on how they’re doing and to let them know he’s available for questions and support.
“At this point, with what people are going through, we have become life coaches,” Rider said. “We are talking about finances with people during struggling times. We’re talking about stress. We brought in psychotherapists three our four weeks ago to talk to our clients on our private Facebook group page about what happens when your life changes and stress is at an all-time high. We also have cooking classes with our professional health coach. We’re helping people with numerous assets of their life.”
Ohlrogge said, “They’ve done a really good job with keeping communication open and making sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing, and not getting left behind.”
A lot of people who go to fitness facilities don’t have any workout equipment at home, so another way Shenandoah.Fit has helped its members stay up to speed is by offering them some of its equipment. Rider said Shenandoah.Fit provides smaller items like dumbbells, kettlebells and jump ropes for free to members, and is renting out bigger items like rowing machines, stationary bikes and barbells.
Shenandoah.Fit couldn’t send everyone home with a complete set of equipment, but members are making do with what they could get. Temeka Lewis, 30, of Winchester said she took a kettlebell from Shenandoah.Fit.
“It’s a little different, not having a barbell and not being able to do really heavy dead lifts and other different lifts,” said Lewis, a member since January of 2018. “But I think the movements that they have us doing is keeping our strength balanced, so that when we get back in the gym, we’ll be able to pick up where we left off without getting hurt.”
The Shenandoah.Fit staff also is encouraging its members to be creative with weight training if they can’t make use of traditional weights. Lewis said she purchased a sandbag, and she knows some members who are putting heavy books in a backpack to help with things like squat exercises. Tompkins said his 14-year-old daughter Amber, who attends Sherando High School, uses a pre-mixed thin-set mortar bucket that weighs about 15 pounds to help with strength training.
It’s unclear when Virginia indoor fitness facilities will be allowed to open — Northam’s stay-at-home order is slated to run through June 10. Rider said they won’t try and implement any in-person outdoor activities at their Millwood Avenue site though for multiple reasons, including the fact that those types of sessions can be adversely affected by weather.
When Shenandoah.Fit’s on-site facility reopens, Rider said it will limit the number of people in training sessions to meet Northam’s guidelines. Shenandoh.Fit will continue the virtual coach-led classes, though the number of live Zoom sessions will drop four to three.
Ohlrogge said Shenandoah.Fit is an important outlet for her, and not just for fitness. Ohlrogge said gym members have engaged in virtual Saturday morning coffee hours and virtual happy hours to stay connected with each other.
“We can’t see anyone [in person],” she said. “Just to continue to have that community ... that’s important for us.
“Going to the gym, feeling part of a community and having friends with the same interest ... being able to do that virtually has been pretty good.”
Rider said Shenandoah.Fit would normally add new members through its in-person, one-on-one sessions, but now people must go through its online introduction. For more information on Shenandoah.Fit, including how to join, go to www.shenandoahcrossfit.com.
