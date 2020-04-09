Shenandoah National Park will temporarily close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park announced in a Wednesday news release.
Superintendent Jennifer Flynn and other officials made the decision after the National Park Service (NPS) received a letter from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health recommending the full closure of Shenandoah National Park.
The decision was supported by NPS Deputy Director of Operations David Vela and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, the release states.
Virginia State Highways 211 and 33, which pass through the park, will remain accessible.
The decision comes only days after park officials announced the closure of Skyline Drive to motorized vehicles and park access to anyone during overnight hours.
Previously, on March 27, the National Park Service announced the closure of all overnight shelters and privies along the 2,193-mile-long Appalachian Trail, which passes through Shenandoah National Park as well as the counties of Warren and Clarke.
Trailhead facilities along the trail in Virginia were closed on March 30, and 27 miles of the Appalachian Trail in Virginia were closed on Sunday.
On April 1, The Appalachian Trail Conservancy and 29 of the 31 Appalachian Trail maintaining clubs requested the federal government close the trail until April 30 to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Though the trail remains open elsewhere in Virginia, it’s closed in Shenandoah National Park, said Sally Hurlbert, management specialist with the national park.
“Now that we’ve closed the whole park, that includes the Appalachian Trail,” she said on Wednesday.
Hurlbert said essential park staff such as park rangers will be working through the closure to patrol in case of emergencies. Park maintenance will also continue where necessary.
“Many of our staff that are considered nonessential are teleworking,” she said. “We’ll kind of take it day by day.”
The park, which is open year-round, opened its seasonal facilities for a weekend before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close again, Hurlbert said.
The park’s concessioner, DNC Parks and Resorts at Shenandoah Inc., a subsidiary of Delaware North Companies, also tried to open, she said, then “decided it wasn’t safe to do so.”
Closing the park supports social distancing efforts, Hurlbert said, but also avoids the risk of the virus surviving on items people touch in the park, such as trash.
Around the country, other national parks and forests have closed to the public, and though some could see an increase of wildlife in open areas where tourists normally visit, Hurlbert said Shenandoah’s closure of Skyline Drive is too recent to have allowed for that outcome yet.
“It remains to be seen,” she said.
“But April is when the bears are waking up, [and] they’ll be coming out with their cubs,” she said. “For them, it’ll be business as usual.”
Though the park is closed, the NPS offers digital tools for exploring the national park, including:
• A website with interactives, photo galleries, videos and webcams: nps.gov/shen/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm
• A YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/ShenandoahNPS
• The park will notify the public when it resumes full operations and provide updates at nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/alerts.htm and on social media channels, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.