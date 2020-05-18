WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s “virtual” graduation ceremony on Saturday morning was filled with surprises and messages of hope for graduates who had to watch their commencement exercises online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons told the Class of 2020 that the university had purchased a star in the Taurus constellation in its honor, a fitting tribute for the graduates because Shenandoah is a Native American word that means “sons and daughters of the stars.”
“We already know that you are bright, shining examples of all that is good in the world, but now everybody else can look up into the night sky and see it as well,” Fitzsimmons said during the ceremony, which was streamed on Zoom and Facebook.
This marked the first time SU has held an online graduation ceremony. The event honored 1,270 graduates who completed their degrees in August, December and May. The university plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony for the graduates on Oct. 18 in the university’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center.
Fitzsimmons said some of the graduates will work on the front lines of the pandemic and help those who are sick, while others will bring joy to people through entertainment and some will work to help rebuild the economy.
“And so sons and daughters of the stars, rise. Rise like you always do and spread goodness,” she told them.
The ceremony lasted about 30 minutes and featured video messages from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, “Shark Tank” TV star Daymond John, members of the Harlem Globetrotters and even Screech, the Washington Nationals mascot.
For students and faculty, the spring semester was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with classes being held online since March 16 over virus concerns.
“No, it’s not at all what we planned, but if know anything about Shenandoah students is that they rise to the occasion, and indeed you have,” Fitzsimmons said. “No matter where you are, across the commonwealth, the country or the world right now, you deserve to be celebrated.”
John, who will be a keynote speaker at SU’s Business Symposium in November, congratulated the graduates, telling them, “You continued your studies at a distance and finished up the year strong online without missing a beat. Even though the world has changed rapidly, you kept swimming.” He said he believes the graduates will be able to do something “unbelievable” to help the world from this experience. He also said he wants to call SU’s Class of 2020 his “fellow sharks.”
Northam also congratulated the graduates, acknowledging that he knows the virtual graduation ceremony was not what they envisioned for their commencement.
“Life has a way of changing our plans for us. We don’t have any control over that, but we do have control over how we respond,” he said. “Shenandoah has given you the tools to create opportunity and embrace your future.”
While it’s a difficult time to graduate, Northam encouraged students to “aim high,” because what they do next is up to them.
Retired public radio talk show host Diane Rehm offered some words of encouragement for SU’s Class of 2020.
“You have persevered despite all the challenges. You finished the year doing your work online and you did it brilliantly,” Rehm said. “You should be incredibly proud of yourselves.”
Some graduates watched the ceremony in their pajamas, like Lauryn Shirkey, 21, in Winchester, while others watched wearing their cap and gown like Makaylee Mann, 21, in North Carolina.
For Mann, the virtual graduation gave her hope as she plans to start a job as a nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Wake Forest Baptist Brenners Children’s Hospital in North Carolina. She is graduating with a nursing degree and a double major in biology and public health.
“It’s a little crazy,” she said about graduating and starting a nursing career during a pandemic. “I believe nursing is a calling and honestly like what you know to do.”
Shirkey, who graduated with a degree in exercise science, said she’s waiting to wear her cap and gown at the in-person ceremony in October. She plans to pursue her doctorate in physical therapy from SU. Shirkey said finishing the semester online was difficult, but she pulled through. “It was definitely one of the most challenging semesters I ever had.”
Without an in-person ceremony, Shirkey said it doesn’t quite feel like she’s graduated, but she’s proud to call herself an SU alumna.
Her favorite part of the virtual graduation was the sense of collective pride among the graduates, who managed to earn their degrees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Shenandoah cared, and we did it and I think that’s the best part of all of this,” Shirkey said.
Congratulations to all.
