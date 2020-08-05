WINCHESTER — Sherando High School may use the adjacent Sherando Community Center for additional classroom space when the school year starts on Aug. 31.
Frederick County Public Schools is asking to use the center to provide more social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Frederick County Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel told the parks department’s Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday.
The center, which is operated by the parks department, includes a multipurpose room, a fitness room and racquetball courts. It adjoins the high school building.
Committee members recommended that the school division be allowed to use the center. The Parks and Recreation Commission will vote on the matter later this month. If approved, the school division will be able to use the center this fall.
According to Turkel, parks officials are fine with the request, but they recommend that the agreement specify that the center only be used for classes while the school division is operating on a hybrid schedule.
Last month, the School Board approved a hybrid plan to reduce the number of students in classrooms amid the pandemic. It allows students in preschool through first grade to attend in-person classes four days a week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays), while those in second through 12th grades can attend in-person classes two days a week (either Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays). Students who don’t want to attend in-person classes can opt for 100% online learning.
Also at the meeting, Turkel showed the committee renderings of a proposed $55,000 outdoor fitness gym at Clearbrook Park that would include 10 fitness stations with room for up to 19 people. Funding would come from the parks department’s proffer dollars, which totaled $326,000 at the end of June.
Turkel said the equipment would focus on “flexibility, range of motion and a little bit of cardio.”
The committee liked the idea of the outdoor gym. If approved by the parks commission, the outdoor gym would not likely be installed until spring, Turkel said after the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.