WINCHESTER — Handley High School senior Alaina Madigan felt a bit emotional as she waited in a line of cars on Wednesday outside the school to pick up her cap and gown.
“It’s very sad,” said the 17-year-old, who will be the last of her siblings to graduate from Handley.
The coronavirus pandemic, which closed schools across Virginia in March, also canceled most graduation ceremonies. Handley’s had been set for May 30 on the front steps of the historic school. “Walking the steps” is a much-anticipated commencement tradition at Handley.
On Wednesday, members of Handley’s Class of 2020 learned they will be able to take individual graduation photos on the school’s front steps with Principal Mike Dufrene on May 29-30. A rain date is scheduled for May 31. Each graduate will have a time slot, and no more than six family members can be present with them.
Handley’s Class of 2020 has about 290 members, according to Dufrene, who plans to ring a ceremonial bell 20 times for the Class of 2020 at 10 a.m. May 30, the time graduation was originally supposed to be held. A video of graduation speeches is also being compiled.
Dufrene said there’s also the possibility of an in-person ceremony for the graduates in late June or July, where only they are present to collectively walk across the school’s steps “in a safe environment.”
School officials will monitor the governor’s guidelines on gatherings and social distancing before planning such an event. The governor’s stay-at-home orders are in effect until June 10.
Alaina said she is hopeful her class will be able to walk the steps together this summer.
During Wednesday’s pick up, seniors also received yearbooks, letters they wrote to themselves when they were in eighth grade, and T-shirts.
Senior Malachi Imoh, 17, said the situation is “definitely tough,” but he was glad to see graduation plans progressing.
Senior Luke Foltz, 18, said he was feeling “pretty gnarly” waiting in line in his car to get his cap and gown, but that it was “better than nothing.”
Dufrene, who announced on Tuesday evening that he was leaving Handley after five years to become principal at Hampshire High School in Romney, West Virginia, could be seen at the pick up waving and greeting families while wearing a maroon face mask and latex gloves.
He declined to elaborate on his departure, but he called the past few weeks an “emotional roller coaster” as rumors swirled about the status of his contract, with numerous community members speaking out in support of him.
“I’ve been overwhelmed with the comments from the community, and I’ve made impacts on people that I didn’t know I made an impact on,” Dufrene said. “I can’t tell you how healthy today is to see my kids, to see my staff out here.”
