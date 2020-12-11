WINCHESTER — Leadership during a time of crisis will be the topic of a new four-part webinar series hosted by the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center in January, and a group of local business leaders gathered virtually this week for an introductory crash course on the topic.
Hosted Wednesday by Sierra Collins of the Sierra Collins Leadership Collaborative, the one-hour discussion featured large group discussion and breakout room conversations that helped business leaders work through defining what exactly a crisis is and how leadership looks during those times.
The program was developed by John Maxwell, who developed the “Leading Through Crisis” material while trying to figure out how to lead through the beginning stages of COVID-19.
Answers varied by participant, showing just how broad the topic can be.
One group said a crisis is a “negative impact on you or your company but something that can’t be fixed in a day.” Another group defined it as a “danger to oneself or others or your business, involving high stress.” A third group defined it as something that goes hand-in-hand with perception and said it could be anything to anyone, including life-and-death situations, personal health battles or seeing war up close in the military, among other possibilities.
Collins said the dictionary defines a crisis as “a time of intense difficulty or danger,” but she added that all the definitions provided were accurate and agreed it looks different to everyone at different points in their life.
The group agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis on multiple levels, including public health, business and personal disruption.
Those discussions led to defining what participants perceived to be leadership qualities.
“John Maxwell defines a leader as anyone who has influence, and we all have influence on others,” Collins said.
She then asked group members to think about the people they look up to or admire as a leader, think back to if they’ve seen them go through a crisis and how they handled it
One group said they discussed being calm and collected, having integrity and displaying patience as leadership qualities but decided that there was a “fine line” between something like being patient and being decisive during a time of crisis. They said being able to make those types of decisions could make you an effective leader during a crisis.
“When you put pressure onto an individual, it was inevitably show their true colors,” one participant said. “I know it’s a stereotypical thing to say, but there’s a reason it’s a stereotype.”
Other groups mentioned communication, decision making, leading by example, going out of their way to be their for their people, listening to their people and caring enough what their dreams and beliefs are to their people as top leadership qualities they look for in a leader.
Participants agreed that the same traits can be shared across the board for different professions.
After group discussions, Collins left the participants with tips for being an effective leader, including:
Put people first. Take time to get to know your colleagues and how they view things.
Make sure to educate yourself. What is a reliable source of information at this time.
Be flexible. Have multiple plans of action and keep your team in the loop.
Leverage your team. Determine your team’s strengths and make them a part of the process.
Communicate judiciously. Make sure you’re careful about the information you’re providing and being the calm your team needs.
Don’t be afraid to not have all the answers.
Encourage others and model that behavior yourself.
The leadership sessions will be open for registration on the LFSBDC website and will be a four-session series starting in January through the LFSBDC at noon on Wednesdays.
