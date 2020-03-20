WINCHESTER — Virginia small businesses are now eligible to apply for Small Business Association Disaster Loans.
According to the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, the SBA has updated its criteria for requesting disaster assistance loans for businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Small business owners should go ahead and apply for the loan now,” Lord Fairfax SBDC Director Christine Kriz said. “If they don’t need it later, they don’t have to take it.”
The changes came from U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza, the release said, and will impact two areas immediately, including qualification process and access.
The revised criteria now says that states or territories are only required now to certify that at least five small businesses within the state or territory have suffered “substantial economic injury,” regardless of where those businesses are located within the state or territory.
Previously, a state or territory had to provide documentation that at least five small businesses had suffered substantial economic injury with at least one business located in each declared county or parish.
In terms of access, disaster assistance loans are now available statewide following an economic injury declaration, which will apply to current and future disaster assistance declarations related to coronavirus.
Previously, SBA disaster loans were typically only available to small businesses within counties identified as disaster areas by a governor.
Businesses are encouraged to submit applications online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
According to the SBA website, the SBA provides low-interest, long-term disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters to repair or replace uninsured/underinsured disaster damaged property. SBA disaster loans offer an affordable way for individuals and businesses to recover from declared disasters.
The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue. The loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75%.
The SBA offers long-term repayments of up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.
“We are posting the most current SBA updates and resources to https://lfsbdc.org/has-your-business-been-impacted-by-covid-19/ or they can check the Winchester or Frederick County EDA websites as well,” Kriz said.
The Lord Fairfax SBDC has made itself available to assist and guide the application process. If you’re looking for assistance, contact Kriz at CKriz@lfcc.edu or at 540-868-7094.
