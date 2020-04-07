WINCHESTER — Employees of a local plastic bottle manufacturer are helping to battle the COVID-19 pandemic by making two special products.
Monday morning, the Southeastern Container Inc. plant on West Brooke Road in Frederick County produced more than 100,000 hand sanitizer bottles.
The plant usually makes bottles for Coca-Cola bottling facilities. The special hand sanitizer bottles will be shipped to facilities to be distributed to sanitizer manufacturers, said Plant Manager Bill Bock.
According to Bock, the idea began amid discussions within the company about how Southeastern could help Coca-Cola bottlers with their internal needs for hand sanitizer containers. The idea expanded as Southeastern received inquiries from other companies and nonprofit organizations along the East Coast.
Another Southeastern plant in North Carolina also has made sanitizer bottles, the company’s website shows.
The 500 milliliter bottles were made using some old production molds, Bock said.
“They’re the same volume” as modern Coke bottles, he said, “just a different shape.”
“We were able to get these molds out (of storage), put them in the machine and run with them quickly,” he added.
Ten thousand sanitizer bottles were to be immediately shipped out of the local plant on Monday, Bock said.
When all of the bottles are gone, the plant will make more if needed, he said.
In addition to the hand sanitizer bottles, two Southeastern employees — Julie Draugelis and Virginia McFee — are making face masks to donate to Valley Health and Winchester Medical Center using sewing equipment they brought from home.
“They’re a couple of ladies who enjoy sewing,” Bock said. After learning about Southeastern’s sanitizer bottle-making effort, they wanted to do something on their own initiative to fight the coronavirus spread, he said.
Draugelis and McFee are making the masks during their lunch periods and breaks, Bock continued. As they have time, other employees are helping the women with tasks such as ironing or cutting fabric, he said.
“It’s a great feeling,” he added, to work for a company with employees as interested in helping the community as those at Southeastern.
Valley Health and Winchester Medical Center recently launched the “Sew Helpful Community Challenge” to recruit volunteers with stitching talents to try and make 10,000 cloth masks in two weeks.
