WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools will provide in-person learning five days per week for the 2021-22 school year, with limited offerings for virtual learning, Superintendent David Sovine announced Tuesday night.
"After having the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are looking forward to returning to a more normal school year in 2021-22 in which students are able to attend school in person, five days each week," Sovine said.
Limited virtual learning will be available next year, but it will not be offered by the division's staff. Instead, school officials are exploring the use of a third-party provider for distance learning approved by the Virginia Department of Education.
"Concurrently teaching students in person and virtually has been extremely challenging and stressful for staff," Sovine said. "While virtual learning may be appropriate for some learners, it's not the best instructional format for all learners. With this in mind, and due to staffing constraints and challenges associated with FCPS providing all distance learning, there are no plans to offer an all-virtual option using FCPS teachers and staff next year."
While there will likely be many COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place when FCPS starts the new school year on Aug. 23, Sovine said he's confident the division will be able to provide a regular school schedule and protect the health of students, teachers and staff.
Winchester Public Schools and Clarke County Public Schools also will likely have a full return to school in 2021-22, officials have indicated. The Winchester School Board will share the division's plans for the coming school year during a May board meeting, said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. The Clarke County School Board will discuss the matter at its meeting Monday night, according to Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam mandated that all Virginia schools cease in-person learning through the end of the 2019-20 school year. When the Winchester, Frederick and Clarke school divisions reopened for the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 8, they each offered varying forms of in-person learning on a reduced basis, in combination with online learning, as well as 100% virtual learning. Many school districts in the state reopened with only virtual learning in effect.
“Throughout the pandemic, Frederick County Public Schools has been a leader in providing students with in-person learning experiences," Sovine said. "When the current school year began on September 8, 2020, our division was one of just 36 out of the 132 in Virginia to offer partial in-person instruction to students. Thanks to the dedication, hard work, patience and flexibility exhibited by teachers, administrators and support staff as well as our students and their families, we successfully expanded in-person learning to four days a week for all students on the hybrid schedule and are positioned well to return to a more normal schedule in August.”
Since April 12, all students in the Frederick, Winchester and Clarke divisions enrolled in the hybrid model have been able to attend school four days per week, up from two days in most grades.
