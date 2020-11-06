WINCHESTER — Despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine told the School Board on Wednesday night that the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year have been "highly successful."
The division's first semester ends Jan. 29.
Since the start of the school year, students have either attended classes 100% online or partially online and partially in the classroom. Preschoolers and first-graders have the option to attend in-person classes four days a week; students in grades 2-12 have the option to attend two days a week.
While school officials want students to be able to attend in-person classes more frequently, "We must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff," Sovine said.
Frederick County, which is part of the Lord Fairfax Health District, has had a total of 1,275 coronavirus cases since the Virginia Department of Health been reporting COVID-19 data earlier this year. It has had 93 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
"As we look to the future, it will be determined in large part on whether or not Virginia is able to advance beyond its current phase of reopening," Sovine said.
The division has not had any coronavirus-related school closures since the school year began on Sept. 8 (neighboring Winchester Public Schools has had two temporary closures). FCPS sends notifications to school community members when there's a positive COVID-19 case at their school. Unlike the Winchester and Clarke County school divisions, FCPS does not have an online COVID-19 dashboard that enables the public to track its number of cases and those quarantining for exposure to the coronavirus.
Jim Angelo, the division's assistant superintendent for instruction, said available classroom/study space and available staff will determine if in-person instruction can expand.
Coronavirus-related health guidelines require six feet of space between students, which is a major factor limiting the division's ability to offer more in-person instruction, he said. "We don't have a tremendous amount of space in those classrooms, so trying to fit more students in and still maintain that six-foot spacing is definitely creating some challenges that we're working on."
But, he said, "We feel pretty good about the model that we have in the sense that we're happy we're back with students."
The division recently received data on student math performance for kindergarten through eighth grade, Angelo said. It remains fairly consistent with last year's data, before the coronavirus impacted operations.
"Our data looks very much the way it looked a year ago when we're talking about gaps for math," he said. "We're not seeing the significant major gaps that, to be honest with you, we all anticipated seeing in that data."
The division also expects to see data on student reading performance.
Attending the School Board’s work session at the division’s administration building included Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and board members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock and Shontyá Washington. School Board member Frank Wright was not present. The meeting was broadcast online via YouTube.
