WINCHESTER — It doesn’t look like there’s going to be any splashing on the Loudoun Street Mall this summer.
For the protection of public health and safety, the City of Winchester announced Monday that the Old Town Winchester splash pad — a popular destination for families looking to cool off — will not open this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The adjoining public restrooms also will remain closed for the 2020 season.
The splash pad, which spouts water, is usually turned on in May. It is located on the south end of the Loudoun Street Mall between Cork and Boscawen streets.
“The splash pad is a popular destination in Old Town and we regret having to make this decision, but the safety of our community is priority,” Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said in a press release. “However, if the opportunity to reopen the facilities becomes available, we will reconsider.”
For updates on the splash pad visit: https://oldtownwinchesterva.com/business-directory/attractions-museums/old-town-winchester-splash-pad.
Although the splash pad is shuttered, the outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park will be available for general swimming at designated times starting Friday. For the past month the pool has been open only for lap swimming and swim team practices as a result of the coronavirus. Reservations will be accepted for general swim for individuals and groups of 10 or less. Reservations are not available for lap swim. The outdoor pool’s slide and wading pool remain closed.
Reservations can be made up to seven days in advance. To do so call the Rec Center front desk at 540-662-4946 or the outdoor pool at 540-667-2284.
For more information on pool hours, visit www.winchesterva.gov/parks
