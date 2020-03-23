Spring sports will not take place for the rest of the academic year, but there's still a possibility that spring sport athletes will be able to suit up for their schools once school is over.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday afternoon that all state schools would be closed for the remainder of the academic year because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, and the Virginia High School League followed with a news release stating that all spring sports and activities will be canceled for the remainder of the academic year.
The VHSL did leave open the door for some type of summer competition once the academic year is over. The VHSL's Crisis Management team will discuss options this morning and release a decision later in the day after the meeting.
For Winchester Public Schools (Handley High School), the last possible academic day is June 3; for Frederick County Public Schools (James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando) and Clarke County Public Schools, the last day is June 5.
“We need to support our Governor and State Superintendent," said VHSL executive director Billy Haun in the news release. "These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Our Crisis Management team is made up excellent school representatives and has been vital in all deliberations regarding COVID-19. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and families.”
Clarke County director of athletics Casey Childs has been preaching the importance of safety and health ever since Northam announced a two-week school closure on March 13. (The spring competition season was scheduled to begin March 16.)
Still, Childs — whose son Colby is on the baseball team — said the news that high school athletes are essentially losing their entire spring season was hard to take.
"I'm heartbroken for all the kids, predominately for the seniors," Childs said. "I've watched all these kids grow up throughout the Little Leagues and as they grew up with my son. You feel so bad for them. They put so much into it.
"It's understandable why this is being done, but it's definitely heartbreaking."
Summer high school sports are not unprecedented — Iowa high schools always start baseball in late May and end in late July/early August — but the COVID-19 situation could still be a dangerous one in the summer.
"Obviously it would be great to do something, but I just don't know to what extent they'll be able to do anything," Childs said. "Who's to say that even in the summer we'll be allowed to do anything [by the government]?"
"The VHSL is probably holding out hope, like the rest of us are. I think the VHSL is trying to exhaust every avenue before they pull the official plug on spring sports."
Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser said Winchester Public Schools will wait to until the VHSL makes its statement today before figuring out how to move forward with spring sports. Coordinator of policy and communications Steve Edwards said FCPS will not comment about spring sports until more information is available.
