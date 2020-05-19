STEPHENS CITY — People with loved ones living at Fox Trail assisted-living center in Stephens City are ready, willing and eager to look ridiculous in exchange for a hug. One woman even flew across the country to dress up like a tutu-wearing hippo and said it was one of the most moving experiences of her life.
Barbara Putnam, managing director of Fox Trail at 110 Spanish Oak Road, said the funny-looking hippo costume is actually serious business because it is making it possible for people to hug their mothers and fathers for the first time in two months or more.
Fox Trail, like every other nursing home, assisted-living facility and hospital in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, has been off-limits to visitors since mid-March to minimize the chances of elderly residents contracting the potentially deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. That means the men and women who live at Fox Trail have been celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, even Mother’s Day, without their children and grandchildren by their sides.
Staff at Fox Trail started wondering if there was a way for residents to break quarantine but still be safe. That’s when Putnam remembered her son’s inflatable T-rex costume from Halloween. The costume is powered by a small air pump, keeping it constantly inflated. Except for a person’s feet, wearers are completely enclosed within the inflatable.
It occurred to Putnam the nylon costume would completely shield a wearer who was also outfitted with a face mask, gloves and other personal protection equipment. Assuming the costume itself was cleaned and sanitized prior to each use, people could hug the person inside with no risk of exposure to the virus.
“People could touch without really touching,” Putnam said.
Problem was, the arms on the T-rex were too stubby to allow for proper hugs, so Putnam went online to find more suitable inflatables. She bought a hippo, shark, pink unicorn, two minions from the movie “Despicable Me” and two giant Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men — a total of seven costumes that could be shared by the Fox Trail assisted-living centers in Stephens City and Front Royal.
“They’re each different; they’re each hilarious,” Putnam said. “We’re in a really serious situation, but we need to laugh.”
Initially, staff envisioned the residents wearing the costumes. After reaching out to family members, though, they decided to put visitors inside the inflatables so residents would be free to fully embrace their loved ones.
They call the costumed encounters Squish Day because, Putnam said, “when you wrap your arms around the costume, it squishes in so you can feel the person in it.”
The first family member to volunteer for Squish Day was Linnea Bentz, who flew in from Salt Lake City to slip into an inflatable hippo costume.
“I’m 55 years old and there is still nothing more comforting than your mom’s hugs and being able to look into her eyes and know she is fine, especially when you live over 2,000 miles away,” Bentz wrote in a letter to Fox Trail.
On Wednesday, Karin Rein was told she had a visitor. The woman in her 70s expected to wave to someone through a window, but instead, staff members handed her a face mask and gloves and led her outside.
Waiting at the main entrance was a big, gray hippopotamus with a pink tutu and a familiar voice who said, “Mom, come here. Let me hug you.”
“Oh my gosh,” Rein responded. “This is so wonderful.”
What followed was a loving embrace between mother and daughter that seemed as if it would never end.
“Seeing my mom’s tears and hearing the joy in her voice as she hugged me was an emotion words cannot really express,” Bentz wrote. “There will never be another hug like that.”
“I can still feel it,” Rein said Friday in a video interview. “It makes me cry thinking about it.”
Putnam said a growing number of family members are now contacting Fox Trail to schedule their own Squish Day. They have to be patient, though, because the limited number of costumes must be meticulously hand-washed, disinfected and air dried between each use.
“There’s actually a full 48 hours between the time a costume is used and when somebody else can use it,” Putnam said. “We will schedule families to have this experience every three days.”
“These are the moments we live for,” added Theresa Taplin, vice president of operations for Fox Trail in Virginia. “COVID-19 couldn’t take that away.”
