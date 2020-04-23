WINCHESTER — The Western Virginia Continuum of Care (CoC) in Harrisonburg received $123,251.76 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on Tuesday and will use the money to provide emergency housing to people in the Shenandoah Valley displaced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a CoC media release, the bulk of the money will help fund operations at temporary thermal shelters in Winchester, Harrisonburg and Warren County. The remainder will pay for hotel and motel vouchers for homeless individuals and families in the Shenandoah Valley.
In Winchester, the CoC has partnered with the Winchester Rescue Mission to help cover the costs of case management, supplies and maintenance at an emergency shelter that opened last week in the former National Guard Armory building at 608 Millwood Ave., on the campus of Shenandoah University.
The shelter is open daily from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and can accommodate up to 40 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are provided meals, showers and a place to sleep.
Everyone who utilizes the Winchester shelter is screened prior to entry using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safeguards, including having their temperature taken daily. The shelter also has quarantine space on the armory’s second floor for asymptomatic individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. Should someone develop symptoms, alternative off-site quarantine space will be provided in coordination with local officials.
In addition to the CoC and Winchester Rescue Mission, local governments and community organizations that facilitated the opening of the Millwood Avenue shelter include the city of Winchester, Frederick County, Winchester Police and Fire and Rescue departments, Winchester Sheriff’s Office, Winchester Department of Social Services, Shenandoah University, Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, AIDS Response Effort, Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter, Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission and Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity.
The CoC has also partnered in the opening of similar temporary shelters at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex in Front Royal and James Madison University’s Godwin Hall in Harrisonburg. All three of its shelters are contracted to operate until June 10, when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is set to expire.
The Western Virginia Continuum of Care is a collaboration of nonprofits, governments, schools, hospitals, law enforcement and community members that works to prevent and end homelessness in the Shenandoah Valley. Its service area includes Winchester, Harrisonburg and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren.
For more information, visit continuumofcare513.com.
