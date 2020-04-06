Number of state/local coronavirus cases and deaths as of April 5:

Virginia: 2,637 cases, 51 deaths

Lord Fairfax Health District: 58 cases

Winchester - 11 cases

Frederick County - 27 cases

Clarke County - 2 cases

Shenandoah County - 12 cases

Page County - 2 cases

Warren County - 4 cases

Deaths by state region:

Northern - 18

Eastern - 16

Central - 10

Northwest - 4

Southwest - 3

Source: Virginia Department of Health

Compiled by Anna Merod at amerod@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.