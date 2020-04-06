Number of state/local coronavirus cases and deaths as of April 5:
Virginia: 2,637 cases, 51 deaths
Lord Fairfax Health District: 58 cases
Winchester - 11 cases
Frederick County - 27 cases
Clarke County - 2 cases
Shenandoah County - 12 cases
Page County - 2 cases
Warren County - 4 cases
Deaths by state region:
Northern - 18
Eastern - 16
Central - 10
Northwest - 4
Southwest - 3
Source: Virginia Department of Health
