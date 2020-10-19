WINCHESTER — A pilot program offered by the state of Virginia made it possible for Winchester to give away thousands of face masks and hand sanitizers.
According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, Winchester was one of more than 40 state localities selected in May for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s new Health Equity Pilot Program. The program provided personal protective equipment (PPE), staff training and health information to underserved and vulnerable areas, especially those at high risk of being COVID-19 hotspots.
Over the past two months, the pilot program made it possible for city officials to distribute 10,357 face masks, 10,028 containers of hand sanitizer and a wealth of health information in both English and Spanish.
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to distribute these much-needed materials throughout the city,” Scott Kensinger, Winchester’s emergency management coordinator, said in the release.
A state Health Equity task force used a data-driven approach to identify communities across the commonwealth that would benefit from receiving the materials. Eligible communities were identified using indicators such as chronic diseases, household income, age, disability status and health factors.
PPE items, health information and training were given away at every Winchester public school, the private Grafton School, health fairs sponsored by the Virginia Department of Health and Aids Response Effort, the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, the Adult Care Center of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Rescue Mission and the Congregational Community Action Project.
Materials and information were also delivered to The Kids Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the migrant labor camp on Fairmont Avenue and to riders of Winchester Transit buses.
“It took a lot of staff hours to bag and deliver the materials,” Kensinger said in the release, “but it’s worth it as we hope the effort helps to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our area.”
