WINCHESTER — Data from the Virginia Employment Commission shows new unemployment claims continue to decrease across Virginia as a whole, but regional numbers are back up.
For the filing week ending Feb. 27, seasonally unadjusted new claims in Virginia was 12,155, an increase of 211 claimants from the previous week.
Continued claims totaled 63,998, which was a 0.9% decrease from the previous week, but 41,795 higher than the 22,203 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionally, new unemployment claims were up across the board except for in Clarke County, which had just one new unemployment claim. Clarke County has had single-digit new claims for the past five weeks. The most new claims Clarke County has had so far this year was 17 on Jan. 9.
Winchester had the largest increase, reporting 55 new claims, an increase of 20 from the previous week. Frederick and Warren counties reported 62 and 40 new claims, respectively, an increase of 11 for each locality. Shenandoah County had 36 new claim, an increase of one from the previous week.
Of the 133 localities across Virginia, 115 had fewer than 100 new claims for the most recent filing week, while 12 had between 101 and 300 and three had between 301 and 500. Three localities moved back up above the 500 mark after none had more than 497 initial claims for the filing week of Feb. 20 — Richmond City (582 initial claims), Virginia Beach (510) and Fairfax County (501).
This marks the sixth-straight week, though, that no locality has had at least 1,000 new unemployment claims.
Nationwide, for the week ending Feb. 27, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 745,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
