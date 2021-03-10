WINCHESTER — After getting sidelined for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Village at Orchard Ridge’s Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards is making a comeback.
The continuing-care retirement community in Frederick County announced this week that planning for the 2021 awards is underway. Officials intend to announce the names of nominees and present awards to the winners in September or October, but plans won’t be finalized until late summer due to evolving COVID-19 prevention and safe-distancing guidelines.
“Though our awards event may look different in 2021 than in 2019 due to social-distancing protocols, COVID-19 won’t keep us from this important mission,” awards Chairwoman Rebecca Lipscomb said in a media release.
The Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards program launched two years ago to honor local seniors for accomplishments ranging from protecting the environment to promoting fitness and health. Just four months after the inaugural awards ceremony took place on Nov. 7, 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the Northern Shenandoah Valley forced The Village at Orchard Ridge to scuttle plans for a second annual event.
However, the president and CEO of National Lutheran Communities and Services, a not-for-profit organization in Rockville, Maryland, that operates The Village at Orchard Ridge at 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive near Winchester, said the year-long pandemic has brought out the best in the region’s senior citizens, so it’s important that the 7 Over 70 Awards return to recognize their achievements.
“The resiliency, strength and positivity older adults have demonstrated throughout this pandemic has been both a model and inspiration for us all at The Village of Orchard Ridge and across all National Lutheran Communities,” Larry Bradshaw said in the release. “Older adults represent the most at-risk population, yet they have faced the hardships of COVID with tremendous courage and, if anything, have doubled down on their efforts to find new ways to continue to be of service to their neighbors and community in this time of need.”
Nominations for the 2021 Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards will open in June. Each submission must show how a nominee who lives in Winchester, Frederick County or Clarke County has made ongoing achievements in one or more of the following categories:
Intellectual Growth
Social and Community Involvement
Creative Engagement
Vocational Connectivity
Fitness and Health
Spiritual Expression
Environmental Awareness
Eighteen people were nominated for the inaugural awards in 2019. The winners were Jacquetta Owen (Creative Engagement), Douglas Butler (Environmental Awareness), Joseph Young (Fitness and Health), Vicky Edwards (Intellectual Growth), James R. Wilkins Jr. (Social and Community Involvement), Diedra Kriewald (Spiritual Expression) and John Tyson (Vocational Connectivity).
The Village at Orchard Ridge created the Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards to show that age is not a barrier to leading an impactful life. For more information and updates on this year’s award nominations, visit thevillageatorchardridge.org.
