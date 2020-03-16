STEPHENS CITY — During a special meeting Saturday, Town Council declared a state of emergency in Stephens City in response to the coronavirus.
The vote was unanimous. All council members except Joseph Hollis were present.
Starting at noon today and for at least the next two weeks, all Stephens City government administrative offices will be closed to the public until further notice. The offices will reopen at a date and time determined by Mayor Mike Diaz, Vice Mayor and Public Safety Committee Chairman Jason Nauman and Town Manager Mike Majher, based on guidance from local, state and federal health officials.
Payments for water and sewer bills, taxes, town decals and other fees may be submitted online, via mail or telephone, or through a drop box at the town office at 1033 Locust St.
Town staff will remain available during regular office hours by telephone or email.
In addition to shuttering its offices, Town Council also suspended all public events and use of common spaces — such as the town park and the ball field near the town office — for at least four weeks.
The issuance of yard sale permits has been suspended for at least four weeks.
“We want to discourage, per the recommendation of the CDC and the Department of Health, large gatherings,” Majher in a Saturday phone call.
During the town’s state of emergency, all government meetings will be conducted remotely via an online video service. Majher said live streaming may be an option, but the town hasn’t determined what service it will use. The town will make necessary arrangements to facilitate public participation in the meetings.
“What I’m going to be doing is setting up a way for both the committee members and the public to attend [meetings], either by telephone or by computers,” said Majher. “So we’ll still have the meetings as necessary.”
Town Council’s actions follow Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declaring a state of emergency in the commonwealth and President Donald Trump declaring a federal state of emergency in response to the pandemic.
For more information, contact the town at 540-869-3087 or visit stephenscity.org. Mahjer can be reached via email at mmajher@stephenscityva.us.
Also in response to the virus, Winchester has canceled the following public meetings:
March 17: Economic Development Authority and Planning Commission
March 19: Tourism Board and Board of Architectural Review
March 23: Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
March 24: Council regular meeting and work session. The alternate date for this meeting is March 31.
March 26: Parking Authority and Social Services Advisory Board
A special council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Rouss City Hall will still take place. The agenda includes updates on the coronavirus.
(2) comments
No need for comments like that at this time. Better safe than sorry.
"Quick Barney, get your bullet! Mayberry is under siege!"
