STEPHENS CITY — With the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, the Stephens City Town council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to implement various safety measures to protect the public health.
Council members Regina Swygert-Smith, Mariah Smith and Tina Stevens, voted in favor of the safety measures, while council members Ron Bowers, Pete Fravel and Linden Fravel voted against them. Mayor Mike Diaz broke the tie.
With the vote, all people visiting the town office at 1033 Locust St. must wear a mask. The town will provide those without masks one upon entrance. Town officials and employees must also remain socially distanced and masked while interacting with the public.
Swygert-Smith made the motion to adopt the safety measure “in the face of surging COVID in our health district,” noting that the Delta variant spreads more rapidly. She later said the steps are “a minor inconvenience that can protect lots of people” and that she wouldn’t want to make anybody sick. Stevens expressed concern about potential long-term complications of the coronavirus.
Bowers feared the safety measures could lead to conflicts with certain citizens.
“I agree with it, but I think it’s going to be a problem,” Bowers said. “There’s people out there who absolutely refuse. So what are you going to do?”
Town Manager Mike Majher said town residents have been good at following the rules when visiting the town office without complaining.
Linden Fravel disliked the idea of the safety measures, saying, “I don’t play that game, I’m sorry.”
Diaz said the indoor mask mandate is part of “the new normal everybody’s been talking about” and that the measures are in the best interest of public safety.
“I think it’s a crock,” Linden Fravel said in response to Diaz’s comment.
Half of the town council strongly encouraged those who are not vaccinated to obtain a COVID vaccine as soon as possible and to contact town staff if they need assistance. They also encouraged citizens and visitors to wear masks when they gather outside their family pod or during any public interactions. They also suggested that residents return to the practice of regular handwashing and social distancing.
“I just want to remind everybody to please get vaccinated, wear your mask, observe social distancing,” Diaz said. “The Delta variant is still out there and is still a problem. Also, don’t get your information from social media. Please get your information from professionals, not politicians.”
Also at the meeting:
Council scheduled a 6 p.m. Sept. 7 public hearing to give residents the chance to provide input on how the town spends about $1 million from the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package passed by Congress in December to offset the impact of COVID-19. Majher previously told The Star the town would likely spend the money on water and sewer utilities, including necessary improvements to inflow and infiltration.
The town voted 5-1 to provide four weeks of paid parental leave for parents with a newborn or newly adopted child. The town previously offered no parental leave. Linden Fravel was the sole dissenting vote, saying that he felt it was too much time off.
The council passed a resolution inviting interested citizens and businesses to provide their resume and letter of interest in serving on a potential Stephens City Economic Development Authority. The resolution asks people to submit the letter within the next 60 days. The town hopes to create its own EDA, but wants first to gauge interest from the community.
Attending the meeting at 1033 Locust St. was Mayor Mike Diaz and Council Members Pete Fravel, Regina Swygert-Smith, Ron Bowers, Tina Stevens, Mariah Smith and Linden Fravel.
(2) comments
Mayor Diaz has showed himself to be a Crock. Now, people know he is a progressive that drinks the kool-aid of lies and misinformation. Masks have never worked against Covid and we have 18 months of proof. We also have about 15 scientific studies dating back to 2004 which all concluded that cloth masks do not stop virus spread, most likely due to the size of the virus. Stop being a science denier! Follow the science to its conclusion that masks do not work and do more harm than good.
Good for Mayor Diaz and the town for taking this common-sense measure to protect everyone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.