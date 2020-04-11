WINCHESTER — A Stephens City resident is hoping a good deed can create a ripple effect that helps out struggling restaurants while providing food to those in need.
Dan Best, who retired to Winchester in October, recently bought and delivered 100 sandwiches to the Winchester Rescue Mission on Cameron Street. His hope is that others will do the same.
“I realize right now there’s a huge push to sell food through the retail industry since people aren’t going out to eat anymore,” said Best, who had a career in the food industry before retiring. “But restaurants are sitting on a lot of inventory and they need turnover. They’re trying to adapt and get more into takeout. So, I thought it was a win-win to help those in need in the Winchester area.”
Best was put in contact with the Winchester Rescue Mission to find out how many meals the mission would be serving for one sitting and then worked out a deal with Roma Casual Italian and Greek Dining in Stephens City to purchase meals.
He then followed all protocols the Rescue Mission had set forth and provided the meals for them to hand out.
Best said he didn’t want credit for the effort but that he believes the community can come together and work to do something similar to help out both sides.
Brandan Thomas, executive director of the Winchester Rescue Mission and pastor at Canvas Church Winchester, said mission staff continue to hand food out of the back of the building so folks don’t come inside.
He said plenty of food continues to be donated and the mission’s services of helping people in need remain “business as usual.”
The large donation from Best, Thomas said, allowed staff members who have been working “60 to 70 hours a week” go home early the night of the donation.
“The meals were already prepped and ready to go,” Thomas said. “That was a huge blessing.”
Best said he planned to make another purchase and delivery as soon as next week.
Best said he’d like to see community organizations “band together” and find ways to purchase meals from local restaurants and get them to the mission.
“My hope is that each of these community groups can get together a group of people to commit to buying just one meal and then collectively we can help people get through this period,” he said. “If groups of people can band together and fund just buying one meal for any of these missions to help both the restaurants and the folks who utilize the missions, it’s a win-win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.