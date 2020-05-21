While the coronavirus has lead to the cancellation of many Memorial Day events, the towns of Middletown and Stephens City plan to livestream their Memorial Day services on Facebook this Monday.
That way people can observe the federal holiday from home without putting themselves at risk of contracting the coronavirus at a public event. In compliance with state guidelines regarding social distancing, people not participating in the ceremonies will not be permitted to attend.
Memorial Day is held the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Stephens City’s Memorial Day service starts at noon Monday and will be streamed on the town’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stephenscityvirginia. The event, which will take place at the town’s Veterans Memorial at 5516 Main St., will include a wreath-laying ceremony and a speech from Army veteran Andrew Young, founder of the Warrior Workout Network, a local veterans group.
Town Manager Mike Majher doesn’t know how many people will tune in. “It’s kind of an unknown for us. Everybody’s stuck at home so hopefully we’ll get some participation. We’ll post about it ahead of time on Facebook to let people know that it is happening. I’m looking forward to seeing how it turns out.”
Middletown’s ceremony starts at 2 p.m. Monday and will be livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MiddletownVA4th. The event, which will be held at the town’s Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street (U.S. 11) at the south end of town, will include a wreath-laying ceremony and remarks from former Middletown mayor and Veterans Memorial Chairman Ray Steele as well as Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said town officials were trying to “think outside the box” on how to observe Memorial Day this year. He said he is eager to see how many people watch the ceremony, adding that it could be a template for other major town events that take place during the pandemic.
The city of Winchester and the Frederick County governments are not holding any Memorial Day services this year.
And the annual Clarke County Memorial Day Service scheduled for Sunday in Rose Hill Park has been canceled. “We normally have 450 people and that exceeds the governor’s restrictions,” said American Legion Post 41 member Robert Ferrebee. “We are taking a vacation this year. We hate to do it, because a lot of people look forward to it and it’s a nice community event, but we’d rather be safe.”
A representative at Shenandoah Memorial Park on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County said there are no plans for a Memorial Day service this year because of the coronavirus.
