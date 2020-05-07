STEPHENS CITY — Town Council plans to hold a remote public hearing on its proposed $1.781 million budget for fiscal 2021 at 6 p.m. May 26.
Residents who want to participate in the meeting will be able to find a link on the town’s website at www.stephenscity.org. They may also submit comments online or call 540-869-3087 for more information.
The council reviewed the budget during a virtual meeting Tuesday night. The budget has $1,081,623 in the general fund and $699,500 in the utility fund. It is $52,075 less than the current budget of $1,833,198.
Town Manager Mike Majher said the FY21 budget plan was slightly reduced, as the town is uncertain how the COVID-19 pandemic may impact revenues.
This year, Stephens City plans to eliminate personal property taxes. The personal property tax rate in Stephens City is $1 per $100 of assessed value. Personal property taxes are due in June and December. Town officials believe that personal property taxes disproportionately affect some people, such as those who own multiple vehicles, especially since Stephens City residents also pay personal property taxes in Frederick County, which has a rate of $4.86 per $100 of assessed value.
To make up for the lost revenue from eliminating personal property taxes, the town plans to:
Increase real estate taxes by 4 cents (from 10.6 cents per $100 of assessed value to 14.6 cents)
Increase cigarette tax from 25 cents to 45 cents
Increase meals tax from 5% to 6%
Increase lodging tax from 5% to 8%
Increase utility electric tax from $0.0033/per kilowatt hour, with a base of 50 cents to a $3 base for residents and $0.05 per KWH with a base of $3 for businesses.
Increase utility gas tax from $0.03/per centum cubic feet (CCF), with a base of 50 cents to $0.05/CCF with a base of $1
Majher said that while it seems like a lot of increases, it should generate the town roughly the same amount of revenue as personal property taxes. The town received about $130,000 in revenue from personal property taxes last year.
“What we anticipate the result of these changes to be is a more economical billing process, a higher collection rate, a more consistent cash flow, and ultimately a more easily budgeted expense for the taxpayer,” Majher told The Star in an email.
Also on May 26, the council will have a hearing about whether to extend an emergency ordinance enacted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that allows council and council committees to hold meetings electronically via phone, video teleconference or other mediums without a quorum physically present in one location.
