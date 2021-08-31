WINCHESTER — As the national unemployment rate continues to slowly drop, a popular financial services website examined which states were “bouncing back” to typical unemployment rates the best.
Virginia ranked 20th in the wallethub.com study released Aug. 20. Nebraska ranked the best while Hawaii ranked the worst. Nearby, Kentucky ranked 18th, West Virginia 21st, Tennessee 26th, Ohio 27th, Maryland 38th and Washington, D.C. ranked 41st.
In order to determine the states whose unemployment rates are bouncing back most, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across two categories. In the first category, the site compared the change in unemployment for the latest month for which data had been provided (July 2021) to July 2019, July 2020 and January 2020. The site also compared continued unemployment claims in July 2021 to July 2019. In the second category, the study looked at the state’s overall unemployment rate. Then, the average of those categories were used to generate the rankings.
Nationally, total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 943,000 in July, helping the unemployment rate in the United States drop 0.5% to 5.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Notable job gains came in leisure and hospitality, local government, education and professional and business services.
The BLS reported that the number of employed persons nationally fell by 782,000 in July and “these measures are down considerably from their highs at the end of the February-April 2020 recession.” Still, the report says they remain “well above” pre-COVID-19 levels.
According to Virginia Employment Commission data, Virginia’s saw 11,923 seasonally unadjusted initial claims the week ending Aug. 21.
For that same filing week, Clarke County had seven initial jobless claims, Frederick County had 25, Shenandoah County had 18, Warren County had 25 and Winchester had 48 — all increases from the previous week.
The uptick in Virginia’s initial claims could likely raise the unemployment rate slightly once August’s numbers reach their conclusion.
Industry professionals were asked their opinions on questions surrounding potential economic rebounds in the WalletHub study.
One area of emphasis was how little impact state and local authorities can have now that CARES Act money has been spent.
“Unfortunately, states and municipalities are hamstrung in their ability to deal with the crisis. Virtually all state and local governments are required to balance their budgets on an annual basis. While there is some wiggle room available, they are highly limited as to what they can do to promote counter-cyclical policy,” Dr. Michael A. Leeds, economics professor at Temple University, said. “That is why federal leadership is essential at this time. That is why Congressional failure to act would be nothing short of a dereliction of duty by our elected representatives.”
“Post-coronavirus job growth will be in the fields of business reorganization, bankruptcy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and computer engineering,” Anne Marie Lofaso, a law professor at West Virginia University said in the study. “Social media skills, financial expertise, computer skills, and computer engineering will be in demand. There is likely to be renewed faith in medical research.”
David C. Yamada, a law professor, Director of the New Workplace Institute and Co-Director of Employment Law at Suffolk University in Boston, said state and local government should be putting emphasis on helping businesses, non-profit organizations and education institutions — all of which the Northern Shenandoah Valley has been doing throughout the pandemic.
“That should include financial help to support re-opening and new hiring, appropriate tax breaks, technical and public health assistance to re-open efficiently and safely, and facilitating affordable health care,” Yamada said. “States should also enable eligibility for partial unemployment assistance for the under-employed, as it is likely that in many occupations, new part-time jobs will outnumber new full-time jobs during this period.”
