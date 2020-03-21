WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University students will not be returning to campus to finish the spring semester.
On Friday, SU officials announced that all spring 2020 semester classes will continue to be held online until the end of the semester on May 15.
The decision was made in accordance with federal and state governmental recommendations/orders regarding the number of people who can gather together, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for institutions of higher education to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable students, staff and faculty.
SU also said it has also indefinitely suspended or postponed all spring events on campus, regardless of size, to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Officials will continue to monitor the situation.
The university has not decided whether to hold commencement, which is scheduled for May 16. A decision about commencement will be made by April 13, according to information on SU’s website.
The university has also yet to determine whether summer 2020 classes and programs will need to move online, but the university is making preparations to do so if needed.
Shenandoah announced March 11 that it was transitioning to online learning until at least March 29. The first week of distance learning for all students was completed on Friday. Other university services, including counseling, tutoring, and career services, were also conducted virtually.
For additional coronavirus updates as they relate to the university, visit su.edu/coronavirus.
