WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has had its second coronavirus outbreak on campus within a week, the university confirmed on Friday afternoon.
The outbreak is associated with an athletic team. The first outbreak reported on Oct. 16 was associated with a different athletic team on campus.
SU did not elaborate on how many people were involved in the second outbreak, because it is still working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine how many people tested positive.
However, SU did mention last week that three people tested positive in relation to the first COVID-19 outbreak.
Overall, there are 16 active cases of coronavirus on SU’s main campus in Winchester, the university reported as of Monday on its online COVID-19 dashboard. Additionally, 32 other people have been cleared to resume activities after formerly testing positive for coronavirus.
Within the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 18, 15 cases of COVID-19 were reported on main campus. That’s the highest number of cases found in a week on main campus since since the fall semester began in August.
On Monday, SU said on its website that it has identified two small clusters of COVID-19 cases, one in athletics and one in an academic program.
“These have been linked to social activities outside of classrooms and athletic practices,” SU’s website states. “Anyone who has been identified as a close contact has been notified and quarantined.”
The Virginia Department of Health defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
