WINCHESTER — With the governor's stay-at-home in effect through June 10 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Shenandoah University and Lord Fairfax Community College will not hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May for the Class of 2020.
An in-person graduation ceremony for SU's Class of 2020 has been rescheduled for Oct. 18, if large gatherings are allowed at that time, SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons recently announced in a post on the university's website. The rescheduled date is during SU's homecoming weekend.
"We are so incredibly proud of our graduating students," Fitzsimmons said in the post. "We know how hard you have worked for this day and how disappointing this is."
A majority of more than 500 graduating students said in a university-facilitated poll that homecoming weekend would be the best time to hold graduation, Fitzsimmons noted.
In addition to October's rescheduled graduation date, SU will hold a brief virtual commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 16. More information on what that will look like will be released soon, Fitzsimmons said.
Last month, LFCC President Kim Blosser announced the college will not hold a May graduation ceremony. Instead, there are plans to "commemorate this year's graduation exercises from a distance," she said.
"This decision does not come lightly, nor does it undercut the significance of your accomplishments," Blosser said. "While we know a public celebration of your achievements is an exciting experience, we encourage you to celebrate with your family and record the occasion via pictures or video."
