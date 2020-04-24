WINCHESTER — It only took about a week for students and partners in Shenandoah University’s new international Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in China to collect and donate more than 15,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to SU.
The PPE drive in Shanghai, China, sent about 3,000 respirator masks, 12,000 surgical masks, 50 isolation gowns and 1,250 pairs of surgical gloves to SU to distribute to health workers and others on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
The donated PPE will mostly be given to SU’s health care partners such as Valley Health System and Inova, the university said in a news release. SU also recently donated 2,500 hospital masks, including N95 masks and three ventilators, to Valley Health.
SU’s new MBA program began in the fall of 2019 at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. It is formally known as the Global Executive Track, or GET-MBA, and it currently has 25 Chinese students enrolled.
John Wong, who is a partner in the SU GET-MBA Shanghai program and president of Shanghai Yumeng Enterprise Management Consulting, wanted to be involved in the PPE drive to show his appreciation for SU’s support of the program.
“Shenandoah University did a great job in supporting all the teachers in China, that’s why we want to show our appreciation in this donation, and we think because we are partners we should be together to face this challenge,” Wong said in a translated interview with The Star.
Jingyi Ding, a student in the MBA program in China, was one of the organizers in the PPE drive. More than 30 students and partners in the program purchased the PPE from various manufacturers to donate to SU. “I saw the news on TV and noticed there’s a shortage of PPE in the U.S.,” he said.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that China had no coronavirus deaths for the first time since the pandemic began in its central city of Wuhan in late December. There also was a drop in new cases earlier this month in Wuhan, shortly after the city lifted its lockdown.
Chunlan Wang, another student in the Shanghai MBA program, said most companies in Shanghai have reopened following the pandemic closures and that they are supplied with sufficient protective equipment. Wang also spoke to The Star in a translated interview.
Most schools in Shanghai are expected to reopen in May, Wang said. For now, the MBA program with SU and Shanghai Jiao Tong University is being facilitated online.
“Because we are well prepared ... we are not that worried about a second wave,” Wang said..
Wang also said that she hopes the U.S. can recover soon, and she hopes she can visit Winchester for her own graduation ceremony from the MBA program.
