WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is pushing the start date of the spring semester to Feb. 1 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s offering undergraduates an opportunity to earn extra credits in January through online courses.
This is the first time SU has offered an online-only term in January, which is called the J-Term. Students may enroll in courses totaling up to three credits. The J-Term begins Jan. 4 and ends Jan. 29.
Students enrolled in both the J-Term and the 2021 spring term will receive a grant covering the cost of the January term course for up to three credit hours. The tuition rate is $165 per credit hour.
Undergraduate students enrolled in the J-Term but not in the 2021 spring term will have to pay tuition by Dec. 15.
Students taking three-credit courses in the J-Term should expect to spend 19 to 25 hours a week on work outside of class meeting times held via Zoom.
Courses offered in the J-Term cover topics such as personal finance, introduction to digital marketing, the history of tap dance, media ethics and the history of rock music.
SU Associate Provost Amy Sarch said in a statement that the university has been interested for some time in offering a formal J-Term.
“Students are finding they can perhaps lighten their spring class load, take advantage of the ShenEd offerings, and/or satisfy a curiosity they may not have time for in their regular semester, like e-sports, telehealth or a one-credit dance class,” Sarch said.
SU’s original start date for the 2021 spring semester was Jan. 16.
“Oftentimes, the most successful entities or individuals are those who are able and willing to pivot quickly in response to a changing environment,” said SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons in an online SU blog post announcing the spring semester date change. “This is one such time.”
The date was pushed back to allow SU to test all students, faculty and staff for coronavirus when they return to campus in January and to allow the university to improve its surveillance testing system it began implementing this fall.
The date change also decreases the weeks of on-campus interaction during the peak of the flu season, and it allows for two additional weeks of vaccine distribution, should one become available.
It’s also provides a longer window for those who may participate in holiday gatherings to remain at home longer and limit any possible spread of COVID-19.
Spring graduation will also now be held a week later. The May 22 ceremony may be divided into several smaller ceremonies that weekend. SU held two socially-distanced graduation ceremonies this fall for students who had their spring graduations this year postponed due to the coronavirus.
Even as local and national COVID-19 cases surge, SU’s number of new cases in its buildings have been declining. As of Monday, there were no new cases reported among students, faculty or staff last week, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
