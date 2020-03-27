WINCHESTER — The coronavirus is having a big impact colleges and universities.
Many institutions of higher learning have sent students home for the semester and switched to online classes, which has many rethinking how they issue grades and other matters. Shenandoah University is no exception.
SU announced Wednesday that prospective students looking to start classes in the fall of 2020 or the fall of 2021 will not be required to submit SAT or ACT scores to gain admission.
SATs scheduled for May 2 have been canceled by The College Board over coronavirus concerns.
If a student has already provided their high school transcript, SU officials will review the application “holistically” and will make a decision. Students who haven’t submitted their high school transcript are asked to send it electronically to SU’s admissions office. If a student’s school counseling office cannot do that at the moment, the student should contact their SU admissions counselor, whose information can be found at https://www.su.edu/admissions.
The College Board has yet to cancel its June 6 SATs.
For its current students, SU will not rely on a traditional grading system for the remainder of the spring semester. The university announced last week that all of its classes will be held off-campus and online for the rest of the semester. Faculty will still record traditional letter grades, but students will only receive a “pass” grade or a “COVID-19 No Grade.” The “pass” grade will be granted to students with a letter grade of a “D” or higher for undergraduate classes and a “C” for graduate classes.
“Pass” grades grant course credits while “COVID-19 No Grade” will not receive course credit. Neither will affect a student’s current grade point average.
“We are using Pass/No Credit because it sends the message that grades are not the most important thing at this time,” SU Provost Adrienne Bloss in a statement. “Students’ ability to manage their lives and their stress is more important than their specific grades. Students who want or need letter grades on their transcripts will have that option.”
Students who wish to convert their pass grade into a letter grade that would count toward their GPA can make a request to the registrar’s office to do so by June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.