WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University plans to welcome students back to its Winchester campus on Aug. 24 for the start of the fall semester.
“We are implementing measures that are intended to not only make our locations and the learning experience safe for our university community, but to also ease any concerns individuals might have,” university President Tracy Fitzsimmons said Monday in a media release. “We look forward to an incredible academic year and expect a very strong enrollment for our fall class.”
The private university closed its Winchester campus and transitioned to a distance-learning model in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual commencement ceremony was held online two months later to recognize Shenandoah’s Class of 2020.
University officials now believe that on-campus services can resume in August, but have announced a series of safety precautions:
Students, faculty and staff will be required to wear a face covering in public spaces or when social distancing isn’t an option.
There will be daily checks of temperatures and COVID-19 symptoms for faculty and staff. A new app, Shenandoah Go, will be available so that everyone on campus, including visitors, can log their daily symptoms.
Faculty, students and staff will be required to sign a pledge promising to keep themselves and others safe while on campus. Additionally, there will be mandated training on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All residential rooms and campus locations will be deep cleaned and disinfected over the summer. The university has also increased the number of hand sanitizer stations across campus, and plexiglass barriers have been installed in a number of densely populated areas.
The university will add more rooms for residential students who are not comfortable sharing a dorm room. Additionally, Shenandoah is lifting the requirement that first- and second-year students live on campus for the 2020-21 academic year.
Maximum classroom sizes have been lowered, and seating plans will be adjusted to allow students and faculty to be spaced six feet apart. Also, a new ShenFlex initiative will blend in-person and online instruction, making it possible for the college to switch back to a full distance-learning model if necessary.
The university will have a staggered move-in process for residential students from Aug. 18-19, and all remaining students will return Aug. 22-23.
In conjunction with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the NCAA, Shenandoah has established Sept. 11 as the first allowable date for sports competitions. Seating capacities and pre-game tailgating events will be limited, with attendees required to wear face coverings and tickets sold online only.
To continue providing the safest environment possible, the university will not observe Labor Day or fall break this year in an effort to limit student travel. Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 23-27, and in-person classes will conclude on Dec. 4. The fall semester is scheduled to end on Dec. 12.
According to the media release, early numbers indicate that Shenandoah’s fall enrollment will be the highest in its 145-year history. As of last week, 3,422 students are enrolled for the fall semester, which is 174 more compared with the same time last year. The university’s 2019 fall student enrollment was 3,791.
“People are really understanding the value of in-person education, and they want that experience,” Mitch Moore, senior vice president at the university, said recently. “I think Shenandoah is uniquely positioned in the marketplace to offer that in an environment that we think will be safe and still allow for people to really get good interaction both with new classmates and with our faculty.”
The university has received about $2 million in federal coronavirus aid, and it has not experienced any coronavirus-related furloughs or impacts on staffing.
Moore added that local health departments will guide the university should a COVID-19 outbreak or cases occur on the main campus or any of its five other locations.
For more information about the university’s plans for the fall 2020 semester, visit su.edu.
Well, let's take stock. SU has shown they have no integrity by not returning one thin dime to the Byrd family. They are valuing in person classes to satisfy the marketplace. Enrollment (demand) is at an all time high (let's PACK THEM IN!). Sounds just like what bars in Texas have said. What could go wrong?
