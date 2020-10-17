WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University received notice on Friday afternoon from the Virginia Department of Health that the university has had its first coronavirus outbreak.
Three people associated with the same SU athletic team tested positive for COVID-19 this week. They are all currently in isolation, and the campus community has been informed of the situation, SU officials said Friday afternoon.
As of Monday, there have been three active cases of coronavirus on SU’s main campus in Winchester, two cases on SU’s Loudoun location and one case of an SU faculty, staff or student completing their work online only. This recent outbreak is an additional three COVID-19 cases on top of the ones already reported, SU said.
Overall, 27 people in the SU community who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and have been cleared to resume activities with the university.
The Virginia Department of Health defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
