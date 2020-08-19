WINCHESTER — No marching band played and no student athletes helped freshmen move into their dorms on Tuesday, but Shenandoah University's newest students said they were still excited to launch their college careers.
Students began arriving Tuesday for in-person classes, the first time SU has welcomed students since the campus closed in March due to the coronavirus. SU officials said they are prepared to switch any class to online-only at any time for the safety of the students and the community.
Although move-in day lacked some of the hype and pomp of previous years, students moving on campus Tuesday said they felt confident the university is prepared to take care of students and staff.
"I'm excited that I get to be back in-person because I have a lot of friends going to schools doing all online and they have to stay at home," said freshman Micah Link, 18, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who is studying music therapy. "There's a lot to be concerned about, but I think SU has good plans in place and they have a lot of safety measures that a lot of other schools aren't taking."
Freshman Nathan Diaz, 18, who came from Orlando, Florida, to study musical theater, said it's going to take everyone's due diligence to remain safe. But overall, Diaz said he felt comfortable moving onto campus during a pandemic because SU is a smaller school and has strong procedures in place.
One of those procedures required all residential students to immediately take a COVID-19 test after moving into their dorm. Students are required to quarantine and stay in their dorm rooms as they wait for their test results, which should be available in 24 to 72 hours, the university said.
SU is also requiring students honestly report their health symptoms each day through the university's new app, Shenandoah Go. Students who fail to follow this policy or other related procedures will be removed from a classroom and subject to further discipline under SU's student code of conduct.
If students report symptomatic signs on the app they will be receive a "red pass" and be asked to stay at their current residence and not to attend classes. The university will then recommend that the student see their primary care physician or contact the university's wellness center.
Students are also required to wear masks indoors and practice social distancing when possible. When outside, students must maintain a distance of 6 feet apart. If social distancing is not possible, they must wear a mask. Students who fail to comply with this policy are also subject to discipline under the student code of conduct.
If a student does test positive for coronavirus they may be asked to return home or be transferred to a designated isolation room where their meals will be delivered. The isolation rooms will also have a private bathroom and access to campus Wi-Fi. There will be no extra cost to a student who must be placed in a designated isolation room.
Despite an ongoing pandemic, enrollment at SU has increased with 532 freshmen this year compared to 514 in 2019. The enrollment of new undergraduate students also went up from 685 students in 2019 to 755 new undergraduate students this year.
In total, SU is housing 1,062 students this academic year, more than 95% of the university's residential occupancy. The university recently obtained a new residential hall — the Clarion Hotel located across Millwood Avenue from the university's main campus.
Even though Dallas Khalil, 18, of Harrisonburg, had no idea when he applied there would be so many procedures in place, he's still excited to experience college.
Diaz, a criminal justice major, said he wasn't nervous about catching the coronavirus, but he was nervous about leaving home for the first time.
"I didn't know what to expect, but once I got here it assured me," he said. "A lot of the guidelines they sent out made me feel assured, safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.