WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University (SU) is planning to host its first in-person commencement ceremonies since the COVID-19 pandemic began six months ago.
The two ceremonies, scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. Sunday in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center on SU’s Winchester campus, will include students who were part of virtual graduation events earlier this year. Each ceremony will last 45 minutes to an hour.
“This is a tough year to graduate and to enter the job market,” SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said Friday in a media release. “These graduates deserve more than anything the recognition and honor that comes with walking across the stage and graduating in front of their peers and loved ones, and so we will indeed honor them while also adhering to the governor’s mandates and the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines.
“Will it be the same as our usual commencement ceremonies? No, but it will still be a very special celebration for each of our graduates,” Fitzsimmons said.
The noon ceremony will include graduates from SU’s College of Arts and Sciences and the Division of Education and Leadership. So far, the release states, 183 graduates and guests have said they plan to attend.
The 2 p.m. ceremony will feature graduates from Shenandoah Conservatory, the School of Business, the School of Health Professions, the Eleanor Wade Custer School of Nursing and the Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy. So far, 213 attendees plan to participate.
Each graduation ceremony will have a maximum capacity of 250 people, which is a significant downsizing from the 5,000 people who typically attend SU commencements.
All attendees will be required to fill out a symptomology form 48 to 72 hours prior to the ceremonies, and participants must be cleared by SU’s health care staff. Temperature checks will be conducted for everyone entering the venue.
Masks will be required at the ceremonies, the release states. Seats will be placed 10 feet apart, and chairs and bathrooms will be sanitized before and after each gathering. SU’s Department of Public Safety and approximately 25 staff members will enforce social distancing and mask wearing inside and outside the Wilkins Center.
Graduates will be able to cross the stage to receive their scroll, but will not be allowed to pose for photos with Fitzsimmons or other academic leaders. Instead, a Shenandoah-themed backdrop where individual graduates can have their pictures taken will be located to the right of the stage.
Shenandoah faculty and staff are being asked to attend the events virtually due to social distancing and capacity issues.
According to the media release, the two commencement ceremonies will be streamed on Facebook Live and Zoom. More information and a Zoom link will be posted at su.edu/commencement.
