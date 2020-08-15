WINCHESTER — When Shenandoah University students return to campus next week they will be tested on-site for COVID-19.
Nearly 1,000 students are moving back onto campus beginning Tuesday, SU announced in a statement on Friday.
Students will not be charged for the tests, which are available through a partnership with NEXT Molecular Analytics.
Test results should be available to students within 24 to 72 hours after they are tested. Tests will likely be administered in the Ferrari Room of the Brandt Student Center during move-in days.
SU is encouraging all students, no matter their residential status or if they are a graduate or undergraduate student, to get a COVID-19 test five to seven days before returning to campus. The university wants the student to send SU a copy of their negative test.
Faculty and staff are also encouraged to get tested if they show symptoms. But the university said the priority is testing large groups of people living together, such as students living in the residence halls.
"We know that Shenandoah will not be immune to the effects of COVID-19," said President Tracy Fitzsimmons in a university-issued statement. "But we hope that testing residential students and encouraging others to get tested before starting classes will reduce the impact of the virus and help us more accurately define how much illness is in our community."
While students wait for their test results after moving into their assigned dorm room, they can remain with their roommate, if they have one. Until test results are received roommates are expected to wear face coverings and must follow strict social-distancing guidelines.
Students can also engage in virtual activities on Zoom while they wait in their dorm rooms.
Should a student receive a positive test for coronavirus, they may be asked to return home or be transferred to a designated isolation room where their meals will be delivered. The isolation rooms will also have a private bathroom and access to campus Wi-Fi. There will be no extra cost to a student who must be placed in a designated isolation room.
Recently, SU began leasing the property and buildings previously occupied by the Perkins Restaurant and the Clarion Inn & Conference Center on Millwood Avenue across from the university. These buildings, now known as South Campus Commons, will provide 139 single rooms and a second dining hall for use starting this fall.
SU may continue testing throughout the year by periodically testing about 10% to 20% of the campus population. The frequency of such a test is still being determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.