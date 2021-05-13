WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will require most students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1.
SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons sent an email to students and staff on Tuesday explaining that the vaccine requirement will help “facilitate a return to vibrant campus life that resembles Fall 2019 and not Fall 2020.”
“It’s not just about your individual health; it’s about the health of everyone around you,” Fitzsimmons said in the email.
SU is requiring that individuals within certain groups who have high levels of contact with others at the university or pose a greater risk to the community be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1. Once the COVID-19 vaccines receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the university plans to require vaccination of all students and staff.
At least 80% of the undergraduate population, 90% of the full-time graduate population attending in-person classes and 85% of employees are targeted in SU’s first round of COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Those required to get vaccinated include all students living in university housing; all students, coaches and staff involved in university athletics; food service employees and students doing in-person teaching. Students and staff involved in the performing arts, whether for classes, co-curricular activities or a public event, must also get a vaccine. Nursing, pharmacy, health professions, and music therapy students and staff who teach in-person, study or do clinical rotations will be required as well.
Those required to get a vaccine must provide proof of their vaccination prior to arrival on campus for the fall semester. People who work or take their classes completely online may not be required to get a vaccine. Students and staff with medical and religious exemption requests will be considered.
If a student or staff member has an approved exemption, they will be required to undergo a weekly COVID-19 surveillance test starting in August.
No federal law prohibits Virginia universities from implementing a vaccine requirement, according to an opinion issued April 26 by the Virginia Attorney General’s office.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, universities, including SU, have long required students to get health insurance as well as other vaccines to protect from other viruses and diseases, such as meningitis, hepatitis B, tetanus and measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).
