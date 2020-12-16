WINCHESTER — A new survey is showing how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Winchester businesses.
Issued on Dec. 1, the Economic Development Authority’s Business Retention Survey asks a series of questions to determine how the novel coronavirus has influenced staffing, stocking and the financial well-being of retail stores and commercial operations throughout the city.
“Our goal is to hear from as many businesses in the city that we possibly can,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Tuesday.
The survey was emailed to hundreds of businesses with an address on file with the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office and Economic Development Office. As of Tuesday morning, 90 responses had been processed.
Among the businesses that have responded so far, one-third said they had to reduce staff during the nine-month pandemic via furloughs, layoffs and position eliminations. Only 16 of the 90 respondents said they are currently looking to add staff.
Sixty percent of the businesses said they have encountered supply-chain disruptions during the pandemic, and 11 of the 90 firms reported they have had to apply for financial assistance due to COVID-19’s impact on their operations.
Winchester Business and Community Development Manager Shirley Dodson said the survey was created so economic development officials can gain first-hand insight into what retail and commercial businesses need to survive the ongoing pandemic. The Economic Development Authority (EDA) will use that information to determine how it can best serve the business community in the months ahead.
“This will really help build our business database,” Dodson said.
So far, completed surveys have come in from a wide range of businesses throughout the entire city. EDA members said they are eager to see more responses so they can have a better gauge of Winchester’s current economic climate.
Dodson said she hopes to see more responses once she posts links to the survey on the websites for the city of Winchester and the EDA.
