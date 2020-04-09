WINCHESTER — Tax season can be stressful for anyone, but Virginia residents find themselves with some decisions to make.
When the IRS moved the federal tax-filing deadline to July 15 to give taxpayers more time to get finances in order in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, some states decided to move deadlines for their filings, too.
Virginia, however, is one of three states that did not extend deadlines without issuing some type of penalty. Virginia instead provided an automatic six-month extension for filing the state return.
“That does not extend the payment of at least 90% of the final income tax beyond May 1,” CPA Brian Davet said.
According to the Virginia tax website, penalties will be waived if payment is made by June 1 instead of May 1 “providing at least 90% of the tax is paid.”
The site details that penalties will also be waived for estimated payments otherwise due in April or May that are paid in full by June 1, but if the payment is not submitted by the June deadline, “the penalty waiver will not apply and penalties will accrue from the original payment date.”
“While the Virginia extension permits a taxpayer to file their return by Nov. 1, it does not extend the time for a taxpayer to pay their tax without incurring interest and a late payment penalty (of) 0.50% per month,” CPA Lewis Costello said. “Additionally, if the unpaid tax is more than 10% of the total tax liability — the tax computed before withholdings are credited — the unpaid amount is subject to what is called the extension penalty, which is 6% per month or part of a month.”
But a Virginia return begins with Federal Adjusted Gross Income (FAGI), which means the federal return must be complete before, or in conjunction with, the Virginia return.
“Even though there is an automatic 90-day extension on both the return and payment for federal returns, because the Virginia return begins with FAGI, one essentially needs to determine a reasonably adjusted FAGI number by May 1 in order to adequately estimate their Virginia liability,” Davet explained.
Costello said the federal filing date change to July 15 is essentially “meaningless” for Virginia residents.
“My guess is that the majority of Virginia taxpayers have no idea that Virginia and federal dates are actually different,” he said. “They will wait until July to file and pay, and then be surprised that they have to pay interest and penalty as well.”
Davet offered that he thinks it makes the most sense to go forward with filing both returns by May 1, but people should consult with their tax adviser.
“This results in effectively a two-week extension overall — from April 15 to May 1 — and not the 90 days most people understand,” he said. “An alternative for people is that they simply move forward with filing both their federal and Virginia returns by May 1, make any Virginia payment due by that date and delay the original April 15 due-date federal payments until July 15.”
