WINCHESTER — As information continues to change and questions have continued to go unanswered, tax professionals are encouraging business owners to remain patient and prepared as they navigate the COVID-19 relief waters.
Adrian Taylor, a principal and certified public accountant with Yount Hyde & Barbour accounting firm, spoke with area business owners on a teleconference call Wednesday about how to better understand some of the key issues surrounding COVID-19 relief packages as well as the repayment of those funds.
“It has been quite a journey,” Taylor said, noting the numerous changes that have come with relief packages like the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), the PPP Flexibility Act, and more. “It’s been a lot of information, a lot of guidance for us professionals to read, interpret and process, let alone small business owners that are trying to also keep their businesses open and thriving during such challenging times.”
A chunk of Taylor’s presentation, which was also coupled with information from YHB’s Neile Martin, focused on the PPP and what comes next.
Taylor said there have been lots of considerations with regards to the PPP, including trying to figure out who was eligible and for how much, who had a qualifying payroll cost, the application process changes and the allowable use for the funds changes and clarifications.
“We’re just trying to cross the finish line, which is the forgiveness process,” she said. “However, we still have a couple of items that me, as a tax preparer, has a high level of confidence.”
Among those “top of mind items” for Taylor are deductibility of the expenses that business owners paid with the PPP funds, when does a business owner have to report the proceeds and if there will be a streamlined process for forgiveness.
Taylor said that Congress initially intended that PPP monies not be taxable, but said the IRS has been clear that expenses that were paid with PPP funds aren’t deductible and “creating a tax component of the program.”
“We’re hopeful there will be a technical correction or that Congress can work together to create new legislations, but as of today we don’t have any clarity or guidance whether or not Congress is going to be successful,” she said. “At the moment, businesses will not be able to deduct the expenses on their tax returns that was paid with money received from the PPP.”
As far as reporting the funds goes, Taylor said there has been no answer to when that should occur.
“Is it when they paid the expenses or when they learn of the forgiveness?” she said. “That question has not been answered, and that’s creating some challenges on my end when working with our clients’ tax planning strategies and deciding when to apply for forgiveness.”
She said there’s also not been an answer as to whether there will be a streamlined automated process for forgiveness. She noted that there’s been some bipartisan support for a process that would likely benefit business that received $150,000 or less. But there has been nothing officially to that effect.
When it comes to repaying loans received, like PPP or others, Taylor said the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) has provided five reasons why business owners shouldn’t rush things: Lenders still may not be ready to process forgiveness applications; businesses have 24 weeks to use their PPP money; payroll costs are a significant component of PPP forgiveness and many payroll providers are developing reports to comply with PPP guidance; businesses are not required to make any loan payments before applying for forgiveness or 10 months after their covered period ends; and applying for forgiveness may be easier than businesses expect if they meet certain requirements.
Taylor said a “very small” percentage of PPP borrowers, for example, are submitting forgiveness applications because they’re waiting to have questions answered or to see how the federal government will be handling the situations.
Taylor said “it’s clear that there’s increasing pressure for policymakers to do something” from a legislative standpoint, noting that there has been “lots of conversation” but nothing has been finalized in terms of new legislation that will impact these processes.
If you have questions about specific processes, programs that are available or guidelines for any federal relief programs, Taylor advises to contact your local tax accountant.
