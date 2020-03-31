To help keep patients and health professionals safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, area health care providers are offering telehealth options through video technology.
“We and most other practitioners have converted over to telemedicine,” said Dr. Allan Fergus, a neurosurgeon with Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester. “It’s been a good way to still see patients, still manage care.”
Fergus said his office is using the doxy.me website, where patients can reserve an appointment, receive a link to click on for their scheduled time and then wait in a virtual waiting room before entering a chat with their doctor.
“It was surprisingly easy,” Fergus said of the implementation.
“It doesn’t necessarily replace an office visit,” he said, “but we are able to see patients.”
Valley Health launched its telehealth services with five visits on March 23, said Jacob Meza, senior director of Valley Regional Enterprises, a division of Valley Health. It worked well, and now he said 31% of Valley Health’s patients are using telehealth visits.
Patients can call their doctor to set up an appointment or log onto vhurgentcare.com to book an urgent care appointment as they normally would. Instead of an in-person appointment, they will be scheduled a virtual appointment.
“It’s pretty neat,” Meza said. “Our providers are asking us, ‘Why haven’t we offered this before?’”
It’s also been a hit with patients concerned about being exposed to illness when they see their doctor.
“They want that too,” he said. Learning there are telehealth options, he said, is “one of those resounding celebrations for people.”
She said the clinic is arranging video chat services for counseling clients who call the main office at 540-459-1700 or fill out the website contact form at shenclinic.org/contact-us.
Because not everyone can be seen exclusively through telehealth, area health care providers still have various options for people who don’t have the right technology, have technical issues while trying to connect with a doctor or have a medical issue that must be treated in person.
“There’s a lot of flexibility, and this is fairly new for most of the patient population,” Mesa said.
Doctors can talk with patients on the phone if their video chat is having issues, and patients who need first-hand treatment will be scheduled to come in.
The free clinic, which also offers dental services, isn’t commuting those patients to telehealth, Murphy said.
“The big portion of what we do in the dental clinic is pain relief,” she said. That isn’t something that can easily be done virtually.
Fergus said most of his recent patients have found solutions through their telehealth visits with only one in 10-15 needing to be seen in person for more information.
Many of his patients are dealing with neurological problems, brain tumors, traumatic injury to the brain, spinal disc issues or carpal tunnel syndrome.
“For the most part, we’re able to ask the necessary questions,” he said.
He said he’s also able to refer to documents and MRI scans during the video session.
Initially, Mesa said, people might be uncertain about telehealth, but after they try it they’re glad for the option.
“A lot of us had to learn [telehealth] pretty quick,” Murphy said. “We think the whole country’s going to learn.”
