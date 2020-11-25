WINCHESTER — If Thanksgiving had a theme song, it would be, “We Gather Together.”
Not this year, though. The nationwide COVID-19 pandemic threatens to transform any sizable gathering into a super-spreader event, so the best advice for Thanksgiving 2020 is to celebrate at home with the people you live with.
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, puts it this way: “Smaller is better, less is more.”
The health district, which includes Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties, is currently seeing an upswing in the number of reported COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 5,534 people had tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 413 have required hospitalization and 142 have died.
“COVID is making a huge comeback,” Greene said. “We are seeing a density and frequency of cases that is roughly the same as the peak we saw in the springtime. It’s gone wild. We’re seeing about 50 new cases per day in the [Shenandoah] Valley, whereas in August we were seeing maybe 10 or 12.”
A holiday such as Thanksgiving threatens to drive up the district’s case numbers even further.
“Typically, the traditional Thanksgiving gathering is not just your household; it’s extended family, relatives from other places, potentially elderly relatives,” Greene said. “A relative who is not a member of your household poses the same risk as a total stranger for bringing COVID into your home.
“The more people you have in one space, the more opportunities you have to find two people who are capable of spreading the disease — one of whom is sick, one of whom is susceptible,” he said. “If you have four people in a room, you can make six different connections. If you have 10 people in a room, you can make 45 connections.”
Contracting COVID-19 at Thanksgiving would be particularly tragic, Greene said, because there is finally some light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.
“We actually have a vaccine on the horizon that could be available by the end of the year or a little bit earlier,” he said. “We need to hold the line for at least a couple more months so that people can get vaccinated.”
However, Greene said he has no doubt that his advice, which is being echoed by medical professionals across the country, will be ignored by people who aren’t willing to downsize this Thanksgiving. For those people, he encourages hosting the safest celebration possible.
Since you can’t wear a face mask while eating, Greene said it’s critical to keep at least 6 feet of distance between everyone during Thanksgiving dinner. It would also be wise to limit alcohol consumption because people who have been drinking “are much less likely to mind their P’s and Q’s.”
If the weather is nice, a dining area could be set up outside as a safer alternative to squeezing everyone into a single room.
“You could have multiple tables spread out over a larger space,” Greene said about outdoor dining. “Maybe you all gather briefly for the blessing [while wearing face masks], then you spread out to eat.”
Another safety suggestion is to have one person prepare individual plates for each guest rather than passing food items around the table and allowing “everyone to touch it, breathe on it,” Greene said.
The safest way for a large group to celebrate Thanksgiving together, he said, is virtually. Family members from around the world can use a videoconferencing service such as Zoom to chat with each other while simultaneously enjoying a holiday meal.
Greene said he doesn’t enjoy throwing a wet blanket on anyone’s Thanksgiving plans, but his utmost concern is making sure people in the Lord Fairfax Health District will stay healthy long enough to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I started calling myself Dr. Grinch because I know these are things people don’t want to hear,” Greene said. “But let’s not stumble and fall when we can actually see the finish line.”
