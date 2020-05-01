WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools rolled out a temporary WiFi hotspot on one of its school buses Thursday morning to help provide internet access to students who may not have it.
From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the bus was in the park behind the former Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St. Moving forward, it will be there at the same time on Tuesdays and Thursdays, said Judy McKiernan, the division's director of student services.
With the governor ordering schools closed for the rest of the academic year over coronavirus concerns, distance learning is being used to teach students, but some families do not have internet access at home.
According to McKiernan, about 10% of WPS students don't have adequate internet access. The division has 4,396 students in preschool through 12th grade. Students in grades 6-12 had school-issued Chromebooks prior to the pandemic. Since then, Chromebooks have been issued to students in grades 3, 4 and 5 so they can do schoolwork from home.
About 11 a.m. Thursday, Nicole Fondrk and her four children came to use the new mobile hotspot. They sat in their vehicle parked behind the school bus as a steady rain fell. One of her children, Juni Arellano, 12, a Daniel Morgan Middle School seventh-grader, was taking a math quiz on proportions using his Chromebook as he sat in the passenger seat.
For Juni, it's tough some days to keep up with his schoolwork from home, adding that he misses going to school "a little bit."
WPS began teaching new material to its students online two weeks ago.
Fondrk, a hairstylist, said she has been out of work for more than a month, since nonessential businesses were ordered to close by the governor. She said she lives in an older home with unreliable internet access. If she uses the hotspot on her cellphone, it can use up her cellphone data fairly quickly. Normally, she said she dedicates an hour each day for her children to use her cellphone's hotspot to complete their schoolwork.
But if the internet isn't accessible to her family, things can get stressful.
"It's frustrating because the kids want to get their work done, then if they get behind even just one day, it just feels so overwhelming," Fondrk said.
Fondrk said she appreciates the WiFi hotspot bus because it allows her children to focus for at least an hour on their schoolwork without the distractions of staying at home.
McKiernan said the division hopes to expand the WiFi hotspot bus program to different parts of the city, with the goal of having two buses out each day. The only cost involved with the current bus hotspot is the bus driver's salary. The bus used on Thursday already had a hotspot because it is an activity bus used for longer trips.
WPS also offers hotspots in the parking lots of each of its six school campuses. More information on those WiFi hot spots can be found at wps.k12.va.us/wifi.
And the division has a limited number of filtered WiFi hotspots for students in grades 6-12 to check out. The division has already distributed 35 mobile hotspots to students who don't have access to Comcast Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which is making free service available amid the pandemic.
