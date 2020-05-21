In most places across America, there may not be mass gatherings with hats off or hands saluted this Memorial Day.
There also may not be a sea of red, white and blue marking the graves that stretch across hillsides.
But despite the restrictions that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth, cemetery directors across the country said those men and women who served and died for their country will still be honored and remembered this weekend.
At Winchester National Cemetery at 401 National Ave in Winchester, no public service will be held in adherence with social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. Instead, a brief wreath-laying ceremony will be held, but it will not be open to the public, so the time and location is not being disclosed. The service typically draws about 500 people.
“This is not going to be a holiday that is forgotten,” said Matthew Priest, director of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Culpeper National Cemetery Complex, which oversees Winchester National Cemetery. “It’s just going to be different this year. The legacy of these veterans will live forever.”
The cemetery remains open from dawn to dusk, as it has during the pandemic, so visitors can still place flags on the graves of loved ones.
“If volunteers want to come out and place flags, they’re welcome to do that,” Priest said. “We are advising people keep to social distancing guidelines.”
Priest said the veteran communities have been very understanding about the changes this year in commemorating Memorial Day, and they are grateful that some type of ceremony will still take place.
Ed Hajduk, director for the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township, Pennsylvania, said, “We will still honor our veterans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Speaking for myself as a veteran, this ceremony is very important for all of us.”
Until the COVID-19 pandemic, Hajduk had been anticipating the usual crowd of close to 1,000 people for the annual Memorial Day service in the cemetery. This year, the service will be closed to the public, in order to maintain social distancing requirements.
Still, the cemetery is open to the public for visitation this weekend, though people are encouraged to consider visiting Saturday and Sunday in order to avoid large crowds of people showing up Monday.
“We cannot stop people from visiting,” Hajduk said. “People want to visit their loved ones.”
In a news release last week, the National Cemetery Administration said it was a “difficult decision” to not have public Memorial Day services across the nation. Instead, the cemeteries’ staff will have small wreath-laying ceremonies. The release also stated that pictures of the services will be shared on social media and some may even be livestreamed.
In West Virginia, Keith Barnes, the director of the Grafton National Cemetery, said his staff will also do a brief ceremony to place a wreath. He said they plan to stream it on Facebook, but they won’t disclose the time.
“The minute we give away the time, we’ll have people showing up,” Barnes said.
In Grafton, Memorial Day is recognized with a large parade that marches through town to the cemetery, where they hold a service. Barnes said the parade draws about 3,000 people, but this year it was canceled.
He still suspects there will be a lot of people visiting the cemetery over the weekend.
“It’s about combat deaths, that sacrifice and the sacrifice of all veterans,” Barnes said. “It’s a big deal to us.”
Not being able to recognize Memorial Day in the traditional way “is a first for everybody,” Barnes said.
