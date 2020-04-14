WINCHESTER — Business has picked up for area farmers and meat producers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gore’s Meats and Skyview Acres, both with Frederick County locations, are two such establishments that have seen an increase in customer traffic.
“It’s been quite different. I don’t think any of the meat industry was prepared for this, especially the first probably two weeks,” said Levi Gore, who runs Gore’s Meats. “A lot of people wanted to stock up, preparing for a quarantine, and places like us and grocery stores got overrun and had to play catch up.”
Some grocery store shelves and refrigerated cases are empty or have a reduced selection as a result of the initial demand, so many shoppers have turned to businesses like Gore’s and Skyview Acres to get their meats. Adding to the supply problem, according to The Associated Press, is that some massive meat processing plants have closed at least temporarily because their workers were sickened by the coronavirus, raising concerns about shortages of beef, pork and poultry in supermarkets. And that, in turn, could increase demand for locally sourced meats.
Sharon Mauzy, who runs Skyview Acres with her husband Greg, said the run on meat almost depleted their inventory.
“Many people don’t understand that meat isn’t just suddenly available. It takes time to grow chickens, pigs and cattle,” she said. “Even when an animal is ready to be butchered, it’s not always available immediately.”
Mauzy explained that beef usually ages for two to four weeks before it’s cut and processed for sale.
“The time to grow out the livestock and the butchering process are factors most consumers don’t take into consideration simply because it has always been so easy to walk into a grocery store and pick up whatever you want,” she said. “When you go back to procuring your meat directly from the source — farmers — you start to understand the term ‘slow food.’”
Gore’s, which has locations in Edinburg and Stephens City, can restock quicker than most grocery stores because it has the ability to slaughter and process livestock, Gore said. “We’re lucky that we do our own animal slaughtering and processing, so it gives us kind of an upper hand. Meanwhile, grocery stores rely on big box suppliers, and sometimes those suppliers didn’t have product. We’ve been able to keep our inventory up. It’s been tight, but we’ve managed to keep things moving.”
With the uptick in business, Gore’s has hired several part-time employees.
“My employees are exhausted and putting in tons of overtime trying to stay ahead, but these customers have to get their product from somewhere and they’re coming to us,” Gore said. “We’re pulling double duty to provide it for them.”
While facilities like Gore’s stay under constant inspection for sanitation, extra precautions are needed during the pandemic, Gore said.
Steps to ensure safe working spaces in the processing and retail locations have been put into place, he said.
Mauzy said more people are turning to these types of outlets to avoid crowds at grocery stores and the risk of being exposed to the virus.
“Because it’s just the two of us — my husband and me — doing the majority of the farm work, we have to be vigilant about staying healthy,” she said. “Livestock needs to be taken care of. Calves are being born. Fences need to be fixed. Animals need to be fed. All of our regular farm work continues even if we’re sick. We can’t afford for either of us to be sick or in the hospital.”
So Skyview Acres, like many businesses right now, offers online ordering through its website and pick-up service.
“We want our customers to know that we respect their concerns amidst these virus protocols. We offer contactless pickup. Customers can order online and pick up at the farm, where we’ll place their order in their trunk for them,” she said. “They don’t even have to get out of their vehicle. We also let them know that a very minimal number of people have touched their packaged meats, unlike at grocery stores where products pass through many hands daily.”
Skyview Acres also encourages people interested in their meat products to sign up for its CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture program, which is a monthly meat subscription that guarantees meat for members. The program is available 11 out of 12 months a year.
“We will not sell any meat retail until after we know our CSA members are taken care of,” Mauzy said. “For many, this is a great relief and relieves the stress of wondering what they will or won’t find at the grocery stores.”
Being able to stay open has been a blessing, representatives at both businesses said.
“It’s been exciting to meet new customers and know that we’re feeding their families,” Mauzy said. “We love taking care of our community and find this as a silver lining in all the fear and uncertainty we are all feeling.”
For more about Gore’s Meats, visit its Facebook page. For more about Skyview Acres, visit skyviewfarming.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.