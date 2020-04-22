WINCHESTER — Those looking for work as well as companies seeking to hire new employees can participate in a virtual job fair in a few weeks.
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber has partnered with Virginia Career Works and Dr. Dave Leadership Corp. to host the virtual job fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 via Zoom.
Registered job seekers will use Zoom to meet with prospective employers for a one-hour session. They will be given an overview of the event then go into a virtual room, which takes the place of walking up to an employer’s table. They will be able to talk with employers and then request to visit another employer’s room.
“Its a very new process for this area, but it’s not a new concept,” said Ashley Moslak, a Virginia Career Works employee tasked with working on the project. “It’s interesting. We’ve had a lot of conversations, and I’m excited. It’s exciting, innovative and new to us.”
Job seekers will pay no cost, but employers who wish to register for Sessions 2 through 4 will be charged $100. Session 1 is reserved for youth job seekers, and employers can pay $25 to be included in that session.
The employer list will be limited to 30.
Staff with both offices began planning the event on April 6 and by April 14, details had been ironed out.
“Everyone has really poured their hearts into this because we want to see something positive come out of this for employment,” Moslak said. “We’ve got a lot of people unemployed right now that didn’t feel they would become job seekers.”
Moslak said virtual job fairs are likely to take off around the state and that a few local chambers of commerce will be waiting to see how this job fair goes.
“We’re excited for how much interaction this can give between employers and job seekers. There are a lot of good things coming out of the state in the virtual world,” Moslak said. “I’m very confident that it’s going to be successful.”
To register, visit https://www.regionalchamber.biz/events/details/virtual-job-fair-may-7-2020-11276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.