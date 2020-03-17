WINCHESTER — Officials with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce updated media members on a conference call Monday with its three-proposal plan to help ease stresses of economic effects from the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The chamber called for “additional swift, aggressive action” to ensure businesses across the country can tackle issues such as a lack in revenue and a drop in demand but ensured the policies were not a “bail out.”
“The need to curtail and even suspend many aspects of national commerce in order to reduce the transmission of the virus are necessary but also unprecedented in modern American times. As a result, businesses of all sizes across the nation and across almost every industry are experiencing a drop in revenue, with some businesses that we’re already hearing from reporting a complete loss in revenue,” Neil Bradley, U.S. Chamber executive vice president and chief policy officer, said on a conference call Monday. “Obviously without revenue, businesses are unable to pay their employees or meet other financial obligations. Since the beginning of this crisis, the chamber has had a simple premise: No family and no businesses should go bankrupt just because of a temporary disruption in income caused by the coronavirus.”
The chamber’s three proposals include:
Legislation canceling payment of all payroll taxes paid by employers for the months of March, April and May.
Chamber officials said employers send more than $100 billion to the federal government a month through Social Security, Medicare and unemployment taxes and that those taxes add just over 15% to the cost of employing the average employee.
“These are funds that are being used by employers to continue to help employees weather the storm, which will help us exit this downturn more quickly,” Bradley explained. “We would anticipate that Congress would make the Social Security and Medicaid funds completely whole. That’s the normal course.
Legislation expanding and streamlining loan programs for small businesses experiencing revenue loss from the coronavirus.
Officials noted the Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loan program should be made available immediately nationwide, “eliminating the complex and time-consuming local certification processes.” The chamber also said the SBA “should be given the authority to streamline its disaster-loan approval process for amounts below $350,000 in order to provide emergency capital more quickly.”
“There’s virtually no corner of the United States where small businesses aren’t experiencing a revenue disruption,” Bradley said.
Legislation enabling the creation of credit facilities to provide loans and loan guarantees to employers with more than 500 employees experiencing significant revenue loss from the coronavirus. Specifically, legislation should expand the use of the Federal Reserve Discount Window through the easing of restrictions of Section 13-3 of the Federal Reserve Act.
These are three of just over 30 recommendations that the U.S. Chamber gave to the president and lawmakers Monday morning, Bradley noted. The other of the 30 recommendations deal with supply chain, employee support, business operations and small and mid-size businesses.
As it pertains to hourly employees, Bradley commended work already being done, noting that a bill that’s currently pending in Congress would expand eligibility for unemployment insurance for those temporarily displaced from work and for employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide 10 days of paid sick leave and longer periods of paid family leave.
“That will enable employers, many of whom are wanting to do right by their employees and continue paying them as much as possible of their normal salaries, to continue to support those workers,” Bradley said. “That may mean that they’re supporting them as they do other things outside of the normal workplace. Employers are really looking for the flexibility and the resources to support both their hourly and salaried employees during this time of both revenue disruption and dislocation.”
Bradley said the chamber’s approach is a broad-based one due to the fact that no specific industry can currently claim it’s not seeing a disruption.
To that effect, officials on the call Monday agreed that no one knows the depth this disruption will go, but they were confident a resurgence was ahead. The proposed policies, Bradley said, will help ease back into normalcy.
The proposals are aimed at getting money to businesses and their employees quickly while ensuring businesses are able to operate successfully afterward.
“The truth is, we don’t know the extent of financial support that will be needed. It will ultimately depend on the depth of how much commerce comes to a halt and also the duration. What we’re suggesting, in particular, is that making these lending authorities for small businesses and large businesses available broadly will give every business the opportunity to maintain the liquidity to weather this downturn no matter how deep or how long it is,” he said. “Both individuals and businesses will be anxious to get back to their normal lives, their normal activities, their normal consumption, their normal work. The key is helping them navigate that. Because we’re confident in that, we believe these loans will have a high rate or being repaid and that the government will not ultimately be at a loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.