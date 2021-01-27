a decrease of 7,154 claimants from the previous week.
WINCHESTER — The number of initial unemployment claims in the region has fallen again.
Data from the Virginia Employment Commission for the week ending Jan. 16 shows the same trend throughout the commonwealth, but numbers still remain high.
For the filing week ending Jan. 16, seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia totaled 21,073 — a decrease of 7,154 claimants from the previous week.
For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed across Virginia totaled 63,839, which was a 0.2% increase from the previous week, but 41,621 higher than the 22,218 continued claims from the comparable week last year. Over half of claims were in the accommodation/food service, administrative and waste services, retail trade and healthcare/social assistance industries.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionally, four counties in the Northern Shenandoah Valley had a double-digit decrease in the number of initials claims while the city of Winchester had a slight single-digit increase.
Shenandoah County had the largest decrease, posting 46 initial claims for the week ending Jan. 16, which is 58 less than the previous week.
Warren County had 60 initial claims, a decrease of 34. Frederick County had 76, which was 17 less than it had the previous week. Clarke County fell to six initial claims for the week, 11 less than it had the previous week.
Winchester’s initial claims increased by three from 68 to 71.
Of the 133 localities measured statewide, 117 reported a decrease in initial jobless claims for the most recent period. Of those, 87 saw at least a double-digit decrease with 17 of those seeing a decrease of at least 100. Three localities stayed the same from the previous week.
There were 105 localities that had fewer than 100 initial claims for the week ending Jan. 16, while 14 had between 100 and 300 and seven had between 301 and 500 and six with between 501 to 1,000 claims.
Areas with more than 1,000 initial claims dropped from five to one. Each of those localities, however, reported a sizable decrease. Fairfax County decreased from 1,609 initial claims to 1,082, Prince William County went from 1,260 to 805, Richmond City from 1,237 to 988, Norfolk from 1,528 to 915 and Virginia Beach from 1,262 to 984.
Nationwide, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 900,000, a decrease of 26,000 from the previous week's revised level.
