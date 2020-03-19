WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley has created an emergency relief fund to help the region’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The agency is seeking donations to help local residents in need, said Nadine Pottinga, chief executive officer of the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“We have already received phone calls from people concerned about their economic future,” she said, adding there are a lot of people who live paycheck to paycheck.
Pottinga said 100% of these donations will go the coronavirus relief efforts with nothing going to administrative fees.
The nonprofit has already started to receive donations, including a $2,000 donation Tuesday, she said.
Grants will be dispersed to agencies addressing the needs of local residents within the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Page, she said.
The fund will address the immediate, unmet needs of working families caused by COVID-19-related closures.
Immediate, unmet needs may include food and food supplies, prescription and medical supplies, mortgage payments for homes or businesses, as well as rental assistance, car repairs or payments, utility payments, child care and lost employment income.
“We hope to fill the gap,” Pottinga said.
Donations can be made at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/covidrelieffund or by texting to number 44-321 the word “uwcovid” to be directed to a giving page, she said.
Go to https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/covid-19-resources for more information on United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley’s COVID-19 response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.