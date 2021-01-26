WINCHESTER — Nearly 300 households in Winchester and Frederick County avoided evictions and foreclosures, and more than 500 past-due utility accounts were made current, thanks to the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley‘s recent distribution of $655,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
In September, the governments of Winchester and Frederick County asked the nonprofit United Way NSV at 329 N. Cameron St. if it could utilize its expertise in helping the community by distributing federal assistance to people caught up in the economic storm wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time the effort ended on Dec. 31, Valley Assistance Network, a program overseen by United Way NSV, had awarded $400,000 to Winchester residents and another $255,000 to people who live in Frederick County.
“We didn’t get anything to do it, our partner agencies didn’t get anything to do it, but it was the right thing to do,” Jennifer Hall, director of United Way NSV’s Valley Assistance Network, said on Monday.
Furloughs, layoffs and job losses caused by the pandemic over the past year effected every social and economic class in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, forcing people who had never before sought help to put their hands out.
“I was surprised to see middle-class people who were going through their savings,” said Sandi Webster of Faithworks Inc. in Winchester, one of four community agencies that partnered with United Way NSV to distribute the federal CARES funds. The other groups were Highland Food Pantry of Winchester, Blue Ridge Housing Network Inc. of Front Royal and AIDS Response Network of Winchester.
Joly Nield of Valley Assistance Network said it was gratifying to help her neighbors avoid homelessness and utility disconnections.
“This was so well organized,” Nield said about the CARES distribution program. “All they had to do was call in and everything was set up.”
In order to qualify for CARES financial assistance, Hall said, applicants had to provide documentation verifying they had lost income or suffered financial hardships as a direct result of the pandemic. The primary reasons given by people when applying for funds were:
Income loss due to layoffs, business closures and reductions in work hours.
The need to stay home and care for children who were unable to attend school.
An inability to work due to a high risk of severe illness.
“We ended up using quite a few volunteers and additional staff to execute the program because we only had three-and-a-half months to do it,” Hall said.
Almost every applicant demonstrated a genuine need, but on very rare occasions, administrators encountered people who were hoping to improperly take advantage of the assistance program.
“There were a few, and those kind of stood out because you would ask for documentation and they would talk around it,” said Emily Fultz, manager of Valley Assistance Network. “There were red flags.”
Fortunately, Hall said, all $655,000 in local CARES assistance ended up going to people who had a genuine need.
“Only 1% [of the program’s 672 applicants] were ineligible because they could not provide the documentation needed,” she said.
Now that the 2020 CARES distribution has ended, the United Way NSV is waiting to hear if President Joe Biden’s administration will award more assistance funds to localities and their residents.
“We would welcome that opportunity, but we hear it will be slow going for the funds to trickle down,” Hall said.
In the meantime, the nonprofit is pointing its clients to other initiatives that could help overcome the financial difficulties created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we have the resources available, we’ll share with them,” Fultz said. “If we know a couple of organizations can pool their money together to help pay a bill, we’ll coordinate that. We’ll keep doing our best.”
For more information on the United Way NSV and its Valley Assistance Network, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.